PLAY launches route between Iceland and New York

from 9 of JunePLAY will start the operations of a flight of Iceland to New Yorkbecoming the only airline that will operate international flights from Stewart International Airportin the U.S.

“After learning about the economic growth and attractions of the area surrounding New York Stewart and the benefits of the airport, we have no doubts; We believe this is a great opportunity. This decision allows us offer the lowest prices on flights between New York and Europe, as we got a good deal by being the first airline to operate international flights from the airport. Passengers traveling via New York Stewart have many comfortable transportation options from the airport in all directions,” said Birgir Jónsson, CEO of the low-cost Icelandic airline.

This is the third PLAY destination in the American Union. Likewise, the airline announced that during the spring it will open new routes from the United States to Iceland, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen, Dublin, Brussels, Trondheim and Gothenburgaiming to offer services to 25 destinations in the United States and Europe during 2022.

By operating at Stewart Airport, PLAY’s costs are reduced, which represents an advantage for the company to offer low-cost flights, since PLAY aircraft will spend less time taxiing on the ground and in holding patterns, saving fuel, operating expenses and emissions.

It also announced that in the summer it will begin operations with six new Airbus aircraft from the families A320neo and A321neo.