Police investigate the death of a nine-year-old girl in Caguas

The Police investigates the circumstances in which a nine-year-old girl died yesterday, Tuesday, in Caguas.

The minor was transported by her mother to the HIMA San Pablo Hospital, in Caguas, where Dr. Carmen Mercado declared her dead after finding no vital signs.

The director of the Criminal Investigation Corps of that town, Carlos Alice Contrerashe indicated to The new day that The facts are initially investigated as a possible suicide, but they do not rule out another reason.

“Today we will continue with the investigation to interview neighbors, relatives, and school personnel, among other things,” said Alicea Contreras.

He added that, if it is argued that the reason for her death was suicide, they will try to specify the reasons that the minor could have had to deprive herself of life, among them: family abuse, bullying (bullying), family problem or feeling overwhelmed.

The doubts of the Police, according to Alicea Contreras, lie in the fact that the body of the minor was not found by the authorities at the scene -an apartment in a residential complex in Caguas-, but in the hospital. Therefore, the preliminary details are based on the version of events provided by his mother, whose allegations will be reviewed by further interviews.

“She (the girl) lived with two more brothers, one of five and one of three, and with her mother in the residential apartment. Her mother says that she was normal all day (yesterday) with her three children”the officer said.

He even pointed out that they have not collected details that indicate that the minor suffered from any health condition.

“The Institute of Forensic Sciences will do their tests based on the details that she (the mother) gave and will make their conclusions. We depend, to a great extent, on them”, Alicea Contreras pointed out.

The captain reported later in the day that the Department of Education referred the minor to the Department of the Family last year because she had a pattern of absenteeism from the school in which she was enrolled in Caguas.

“Last semester he was absent several times and so far this semester he had not gone to school”the officer pointed out.

This newspaper asked the Family Department for details on this case, but the agency’s press spokesman, Ángel Torres, did not respond to the request.

Agent Alexander Meléndez, attached to the Homicide Division of the Caguas Area Criminal Investigation Corps, and prosecutor Ana M. Martínez and the Department of the Family took charge of the investigation.

—–

The PAS line is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to help people who feel overwhelmed, have suicidal behavior or mental health problems such as: depression, domestic violence and anxiety disorders, among others. If you have or know someone with suicidal thoughts, call 1-800-981-0023 immediately.