Potential 15% Increase in Revenue and Plans for the Metaverse By Investing.com

By Carjuan Cruz

Investing.com – Today, after the market close, Meta Platform (Facebook (NASDAQ:)) will publish its report for the last quarter of 2021, and industry expectations see revenue reflecting 15% growth, estimated at around 33,340 millions of dollars.

The balance would show how the technology giant continues to raise its billing, but with a slowdown in its revenues, since in the third quarter revenues increased 33%, when they stood at $29,010 million dollars.

Since then the company has been warning of concern about advertising revenue, after new changes in Apple’s (NASDAQ:) privacy settings, and put its revenue targets for the last quarter at an average between $31.5 billion and $34 billion. In his report he indicated “great uncertainty” regarding these changes.

In effect, the company now has less data available with which to target ads to the right audiences and receive insight into the performance of those ads, says Haris Anwar, an analyst at Investing.com.

“The changes have made it difficult for social media companies to target ads. The changes require apps to ask users if they allow tracking,” recalls Anwar.

However, the expectations remain positive, mainly due to the size of the platform with a worldwide reach and the new plans regarding the Metaverse.

The 12-month consensus price target gives it a 23.9% upside potential, highlights the expert, taking the share price to $395.

Indeed, Mark Zuckerberg’s crosshairs are in the Metaverse. And his bet is to capitalize on the size of Facebook for this project, the main one for the company at the moment, and materialize the boom it already enjoys in monetization.