Prince William and Kate Middleton plan to leave London

Like Meghan and Harry, Kate and William could move away from their London residence to provide a better quality of life for their children.

According to new reports from the Daily Mail, the couple is preparing to leave the city and move to the countryside. A source close to the royal family assured that Will and Kate are moving to Berkshire to live a quiet life in the country.simply because they feel that “right now, living in the suburbs makes sense.”

Moving to this small British town makes sense for the family for several reasons. Firstly, it is closer to Windsor Castle, which has become the Queen’s primary residence in recent years.

Plus, it’s closer to London than Anmer Hall, his current country home.

“Anmer Hall made sense while William was training as a helicopter pilot in East Anglia and was easier to get to while they were spending Christmas in Sandringham but now it’s not practical anymore.” the source said. “It’s too far to go on the weekends, so they’re looking at new options in the area.”

On the other hand, Berkshire is much closer to where Kate’s family lives and they could all be a part of growing up little George, Charlotte and Louis.