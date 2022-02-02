producer who made Thalia a sex symbol.

Many years after the death of Alfredo Díaz Ordaz, the youngest son of the infamous former president Gustavo Díaz Ordaz (who historically will always be haunted by the shadow of the events of October 2, 1968), his name is once again a trend due to an episode It happened in the famous (and now defunct) Baby’O nightclub in Acapulco in the early 90s, when the music producer had a stormy love and professional relationship with none other than Thalía.

This came up when the entertainment journalist and commentator Martha Figueroa (who is incisive, but always reliable) rescued the anecdote that, in 1993, shortly before the death of Díaz Ordaz, became famous in the media —remember that it was a time in which there were no social networks and the news “went viral” in another way—because the composer, who at the time was the discoverer of Mijares and Thalía, with whom he had a stormy sentimental relationship since 1990, had an altercation in the club, in front of the public.

Among the people involved in the brawl was also Yolanda Miranda, the singer’s mother, who although she appreciated what Díaz Ordaz had done to catapult her daughter’s career as she did —it is still one of the most controversial releases in history. of Mexican pop, not even those of Gloria Trevi or Alejandra Guzmán were as controversial—she did not like at all that he intended to marry his daughter and take control of her life in all its aspects; after all, Yolanda was her mother and manager and she didn’t want to be displaced by this guy who was a phenomenon, with charisma and musical talent as well as acquired vices and temperament problems.

It is known that both of them hit each other with broken dishes: the song ‘A pact between the two’, which he wrote for her, is a reflection of how passionate and temperamental their relationship was, something that Thalía herself has pointed out with the passing of the years; Before she knew stability with Tommy Mottola, Alfredo was her great love and with him she had a connection that was unique.

Alfredo Díaz Ordaz Borja, third son of the former president and his wife, Doña María Guadalupe Borja, was born in an era in which Mexico was at the center of a transformation. He got to hear first-hand the bands that were influential in breaking with the conservatism of ranchera and regional music: music in English that many (including his parents) considered “foreign” but that gave young people a new medium of expression: rock and roll.

A lover of rock and classical music, Alfredo studied music, defying his parents, and married Paulina Castañón very young (who 25 years later would be involved in an international political-social scandal with her second husband, Raúl Salinas de Gortari), a young woman from the best society. It was under the auspices of Alfredo that the controversial and iconic band The Doors performed only once in 1969 in Mexico City, at a time when massive concerts (and those of foreign bands) were unofficially prohibited.

Alfredo Diaz Ordaz had tastes and sensibilities that collided with the average but he was visionary and talented (although those who knew him professionally point out that he was also very egocentric and volatile and that he could change his mood drastically. But this did not prevent him from helping to create a series of themes and artists who came to leave their mark).

When in 1990 he was entrusted to take on Thalía, who had just left Timbiriche, to create an image and a solo album for her, the sparks flew between the two. Taking elements that she herself contributed —such as her predilection for Marilyn Monroe, for example—, Diaz Ordaz created a completely different image, with influences of psychedelia and glamor that caused a lot of impact and was so strong that even Raúl Velasco was stunned and described it as from “corrientota” (one assumes that the fact that the songs the girl sang had to do with sadomasochism and saliva contributed to the scandal).

The love relationship of Díaz Ordaz and the singer was the subject of gossip for a long time, however, for her it was much more significant. To the point that they were engaged to be married (although that engagement was broken off before he died and not as a result of his death, as has been erroneously reported in recent times) and he produced two more albums for her, which make up the trilogy of ” Love, tears and blood” and that were among the most successful in the career of the young woman, who, when Alfredo died, signed with Sony Music, to make records produced by Emilio Estefan, in the company directed by Mottola (then still married to Mariah Carey) and the rest, as they say, is history.

However, there is an anecdote that Thalía tells and that is worth rescuing. When Diaz Ordaz died at the end of 1993 as a result of a devastating hepatitis C, she was shooting on location in Ixtapa, Zihuatanejo, scenes for the telenovela ‘Marimar’, which would premiere the following year.

The star was notified during a cut to eat and was visibly upset by the events; she left the cast and went to the shade of a tree to say goodbye to someone who was so important to her: she cried and remembered him for a few minutes, until, according to her account, a breeze blew and butterflies appeared, something that she interpreted as a farewell to the man who made her the sex symbol of an entire generation.

