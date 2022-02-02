QuantumScape solid batteries withstand hundreds of fast charges with little degradation – Technology – Hybrids and Electric

The race to present the next generation of batteries is bloody. Many companies, startups and diverse companies work to make their stack the most efficient and advanced on the market. They know that their automotive job can open up a new world of possibilities, and they embrace it. QuantumScape, one of the great promises of the industry has just presented a study in which it shows that its batteries are capable of carrying out hundreds of 15-minute charge cycles without suffering consequences.

In a thermal car, the refueling process barely takes five minutes. This has been put forward as one of the most common points of criticism of electric cars. In an electric, the waiting time is extended to half an hour if we do not want to reduce the useful life of the battery. While many strive to make batteries bigger, the key really lies in reducing charging times.

As always happens, the forces are compensated. If the charging speed is accelerated, the battery life is reduced, and if you want to preserve the health of the battery, you have to lengthen the charging time. So far, theory and practice have been like this. However, QuantumScape, a company in which Volkswagen has invested 85 million, has just presented a very interesting study on a solid-state battery capable of withstanding hundreds of charge cycles at high power without flinching.

The batteries in question have completed 400 consecutive charging cycles of 15 minutes, from 10 to 80%, retaining more than 80% of the initial energy.

The company, one of the industry leaders in the development of solid-state lithium batteries, has published that its cells have completed 400 consecutive 15-minute charging cycles, from 10 to 80%, being able to retain more than 80% of the initial energy. If we extrapolate the data to the real world, it means that a car that has a range of 640 kilometers can make 400 recharges at high power without the battery degrading excessively. That’s about 256,000 kilometers in total.

The current batteries of electric vehicles offer materials that over time can be affected by the repetition of high-power charges, which ends up reducing their autonomy. In a very comprehensive and specific white paper, QuantumScape demonstrates that current technology is sensitive, while its solid-state batteries can correct that problem thanks to its ceramic separation system for the solid electrolyte.

This component solves several of the limitations of current lithium batteries. They provide battery stability, limiting the formation of secondary products that reduce properties. The energy density of the anode is much higher, reaching to offer data close to the theoretical maximum. And they do not suffer as much from the low temperature of the battery in the charging process. In QuantumScape batteries, the lithium coating exerts a defense mechanism, allowing faster charges, even when the battery is not at an optimal temperature.