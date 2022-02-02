Queens Man Sentenced to 19 Years for Shooting Baby’s Mother in the Eye, Killing Her – NBC New York

What you should know A 36-year-old Queens man was sentenced to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter for shooting his baby’s mother in the eye in her own garden, killing her, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Robert Rodríguez admitted last month to killing Luz Cuza, 21, during the night of September 17, 2017.

Officers responding to Rodriguez’s 225th Street address found a loaded semi-automatic pistol and 48 rounds of ammunition in the shoe box he was holding when he left the scene.

NEW YORK — A 36-year-old Queens man was sentenced to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter for shooting his baby’s mother in the eye in her own garden, killing her, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Robert Rodriguez admitted last month to killing Luz Cuza, 21, during the night of Sept. 17, 2017. The two were in Cuza’s front yard on 147th Street in Cambria Heights around 2 a.m. when Cuza’s brother saw them.

He also saw that Rodriguez had a gun, according to prosecutors, and talked to him about it, then entered the house. Minutes later, there was a shot. The brother ran out and found Cuza on the ground. They shot her in the eye and killed her.

Rodriguez was walking away from the scene with a shoe box at the time, prosecutors said. Cuza’s brother began banging on neighbors’ doors for help, pleading for someone to call 911.

Officers responding to Rodriguez’s 225th Street address found a loaded semi-automatic pistol and 48 rounds of ammunition in the shoe box he was holding when he left the scene. Forensics showed that the weapon was the same one used to kill Cuza.

“The defendant admitted to killing the mother of his young son during an argument in front of his house. This violent tragedy leaves three children without their mother,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. “This sentence cannot repair his loss, but we hope it will provide his family with a measure of justice.”