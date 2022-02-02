Queens priest accused of child sexual abuse John O’Connor | Univision 41 New York WXTV

A Queens priest has been stripped of his ecclesiastical privileges after a Catholic Church review board substantiated allegations of misconduct, related to child sexual abusemade against him.
On the recommendation of an independent panel in charge of the investigation, the Rev. John O’Connor was forced to resign as pastor of St. Gregory the Great Church in Bellerose on Monday, also completely removed from ministry.
In March 2000, accusations were received that O’Connor was having ” inappropriate Internet communications with adolescents” while assigned to St. Athanasius Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn.
After this initial accusation in 2000, the Diocese of Brooklyn placed O’Connor on license so that he could receive treatment from May 2000 to August 2001. Following that period, O’Connor returned to the diocese while continuing treatment until 2005.
Diocese of Brooklyn and Queens announces compensation for victims of sexual abuse by priests
However, on August 13, 2020, new claims received against him through a Child Victims Act lawsuit filed against O’Connor. While conducting this investigation, new evidence was discovered regarding the sexual misconduct allegations in March 2000.
O’Connor’s removal from the ministry means he is no longer allowed to celebrate Mass publicly, cannot perform any public ministerial duties, and cannot live in a church residence.
“Once the independent Diocesan Review Board (DRB) has found an allegation to be credible (“credible means that diocesan officials believe the allegations may be true),” said Diocese of Brooklyn Press Secretary Adriana Rodriguez, the independent DRB recommends the cleric’s immediate removal, and as is our policy, we have sent the information to the district attorney’s office and they [determinarán] whether criminal charges will be justified.”
More details about the child sexual abuse lawsuit
The diocese’s investigation followed a lawsuit filed against O’Connor, the church and the diocese by a 36-year-old plaintiff who said O’Connor began abusing him in 1996, when he was 12 years old.
According to that lawsuit, O’Connor took several altar boys, including the plaintiff, out to dinner and a movie. When O’Connor was alone in the car with that boy, he massaged the boy’s neck and shoulders before running his hands up the boy’s leg and groin.
The lawsuit goes on to say that the priest caressed the boy’s member on his clothes and that since he was in the passenger seat, he could not avoid that groping.
His name is added to the list of other accused of child sexual abuse
The Diocese of Brooklyn reported that the O’Connor’s name will also be added to the list of “credibly accused priests” on the Diocese of Brooklyn website.
In 2019 The New York times reported that the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn appointed in that year over 100 priests credibly accused of sexually abusing a child. “It was one of the biggest revelations yet in a torrent of lists recently published by the church,” explained that medium, indicating that “the handling of the problem has attracted the scrutiny of law enforcement officials.”
On January 20, 2020, the Vatican ordered an investigation of the bishop of the diocese of Brooklyn for allegations of sexual abuse. back then andThe religious was accused of sexually abusing a minor in the mid-1970s, when the complainant was an altar boy at a church in Jersey City. The priest denied the accusations and assured that he will do what is in his hands to clarify the situation.
The Diocese of Brooklyn is one of the largest in the nation, his domain encompasses Brooklyn and Queens in New York City, an area with 1.5 million people who the church says identify as Catholic.
Help for victims of child sexual abuse
To find resources and guidance on how to deal with this situation, you can visit this link.
If your child is in danger, don’t hesitate to call 911. You can also call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at (800) 656-HOPE (4673). and if you want talk to someone anonymouslycontact the National Child Abuse Hotline at (800) 422-4453, anytime 24 hours a day, seven days a week (24/7).
Likewise, if you suspect that a child is a victim of sexual abuse, you can report it, in this link.
You may also like…