Rapper Tdott Woo killed: shot in the head outside his New York home hours after signing a record deal

Tajay Dobson, rapper better known by his stage name Tdott Woo, was fatally shot outside his home in Brooklyn (NYC), hours after signing a recording contract.

Dobson, 22, was shot in the head around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday outside his home on Avenue L near E. 98th St., Canaries neighborhood. Paramedics rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital but were unable to save him.

@byNickOfTime @rparascandola write Tajay Dobson was shot in the head in Canarsie. He was a friend of rapper Pop Smoke, who was also killed in 2020https://t.co/EzaPtj6Fxy — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 2, 2022

He was a friend of rapper Pop Smoke, who was shot to death in February 2020 in Los Angeles. Dobson is credited with invention of the viral dance move Woo Walk.

“I couldn’t even sleep last night,” Dobson’s grandmother said through tears when DailyNews. “He was a good, good boy. . . He loved to sing and dance and all that. He had a passion for music.”

Hours earlier, yesterday, Million Dollar Music had announced on Instagram that they had signed a contract with Tdott Woo. After his death he paid tribute to him on the same social network: “It is an honor to continue being your friend until your last moments. Your memories will always stay with us no matter where we go and what we do. Rest in peace. #LongLiveTdott”.

The gunman fled in a dark pickup truck and is being sought. Police still don’t know what triggered the shooting. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information should call. at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also through crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.

Following the rise in armed violence in 2020 and 2021, particularly among young gang members and/or victims, 2022 started with the same trendrepresenting a big challenge for the new mayor Eric Adams, former NYPD officer. In particular, Brooklyn was the borough with the most shootings in the entire city last year.

According to the latest NYPD figures, there were 21 incidents of shootings Last week, from January 24 to 30, a 75% increase compared to the same period in 2021.