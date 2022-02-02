Restaurant simulated an assault and now they are closed

“Quiet, everybody quiet!” a robber yelled as he entered a restaurant, pointing a gun at customers and employees. The scene looked like a real robbery, because then he made a couple of employees who were behind a counter and get out of there and throw themselves on the floor.

The recording, captured by an alleged client of the business called Noa, located in the city of Barranquilla, in the department of Atlántico, in Colombia, went viral on social networks and many people believed that it was a real robbery, however, everything was treated of a drill orchestrated by the managers of the place so that their workers knew how to react in case they had a similar situation.

The restaurant later issued a statement in which it mentioned: “on the afternoon of January 24, a drill was carried out in our facilities, which was aimed at training our work team in the face of any eventuality. Unfortunately, a leaked video has generated confusion in the public. Therefore, if you find it on social networks, ignore it, because it is said drill.

The video also alerted the Barranquilla Metropolitan Police and the Citizen Security and Coexistence Office, who went to the site to carry out the investigation corresponding to an assault and discovered that it was a drill.

Faced with such a situation, David Quintero, commander of the Metropolitan Police told local media: “This generated confusion in the community in general. We visited the establishment and took the administrative measures of the case: a temporary closure of the commercial activity, initially for 10 days, and a preliminary investigation to clarify the situation that arose”.

On the other hand, given the increase in insecurity in Barranquilla, the mayor announced an agreement between the Metropolitan Police and Rappi, so that the delivery men become police informants and ensure the safety of the citizens, so that in the app will have a tool to report any eventuality immediately.

Regarding this, Jaime Pumarejo, mayor of the demarcation, mentioned, in a conference: “This will be the largest Police support network we have so far, and Rappi is starting this international strategy with Barranquilla. We are happy to be able to accompany them in this pilot.”

