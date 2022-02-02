Retirement Tom Brady: Tom Brady is retiring with the New England Patriots?

The quarterback could have a one-day contract with the franchise

Tom Brady’s career in pictures Tom Brady responds to Patriots dedication

Tom Brady made his retirement from the NFL official. after the wave of rumors that confirmed his decision three days earlier. In a social media post of his, the quarterback dedicated an extensive letter to the fans, to Tampa Bay and all those who were part of life on the gridirons.

But the most important question arose when he did not include the Patriots in your message, and he preferred a single tweet thanking the team for the message he had dedicated to him. This seemed to reaffirm the bad relationship with the franchise, but in a matter of hours that changed.

Reporter Wes Goldberg reported that Tom Brady would be planning to sign the famous one-day contract in order to officially retire as a player from the New England Patriots, something that seems to be advancing on its journey to Massachusetts where they will perform a special ceremony.

The idea could be truncated since if Brady wants to sign his one-day contract he couldn’t because he still has a contract with Tampa Bay and that it would bring legal complications to continue with that step. The decision must be made as soon as possible.

