Rey Mysterio unmasked himself in front of Bad Bunny to give it to him

Bad Bunny landed on the right foot in WWE It has been a year since it was presented for the first time. His fight at WrestleMania 37 won the respect and admiration of absolutely everyone In the dressing rooms. Added to them is the great Mexican Rey Mysterio, who shared a ring with the Bad Rabbit last saturday inside Royal Rumble 2022.

Participants in the Royal Battle -which was won by Brock Lesnar-, the Master of 619 and the Bad Rabbit even allied themselves at times during the fight, but the true show of respect between the two came in the locker room and that is that Rey unmasked himself to give the cover he wore at the Royal Rumble to the reggaeton player.

And it is that, as some historical figures of the company such as Undertaker, Triple H and Randy Orton said previously, Bad Bunny always took seriously his preparation to debut as a fighter in 2021 and this generated overwhelming sympathy. In fact, at Saturday’s event, the musician eliminated Sheamus and Dolph Zigglershowing his agility and talent between the ropes.

“Although we competed a moment ago, this is for my friend Bad Bunny, thank you very much,” said the masked man, to which Benito Martínez replied: “I receive it with absolute respect, this is an honor, thank you very much”.

Bad Bunny At WrestleMania 2022?

The presence of the Puerto Rican in Royal Rumble immediately triggered the versions that could compete in his second consecutive WrestleManiain addition to the great response that the WWE Universe has given him because they have found in him a celebrity who “does pay off the ticket”, not like so many other fiascos.

Information from Hugo Savinovich, who for years was the company’s official commentator in Spanish, details that Vince McMahon is so pleased with Bad Bunny that he wants to give him space on the two-night WrestleMania 38 card.although the inconvenience to overcome is that on April 2 and 3, the singer has two concerts scheduled.

