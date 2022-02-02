Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with A$AP Rocky

The singer with Latin roots, Rihanna, is pregnant with her first child with the rapper A$AP Rocky, according to some photos published by the People portal on Monday. The images were from the weekend and the couple is shown walking through the streets of New York, in the United States.

On her walk, the interpreter of ‘Umbrella’ is very happy showing off her pronounced belly surrounded by colored rhinestones and a pink jacket. It should be mentioned that the images of the couple are on the streets of Harlem where A$AP Rocky is from. Until now, it is unknown how long the pregnancy is and what the sex of the baby will be. Both she and the rapper have not spoken about it in the media or on their social networks.

It wasn’t even that long ago that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna formalized the relationship before the media as they have enjoyed the privacy of their courtship. Actually, since Barbados declared itself a Republic last November, rumors arose that the artist was pregnant because of how different her body looked, but there were no confirmations.

Since the two confirmed their relationship, they have kept the romance private. Well, before the musician, Rihanna dated millionaire businessman Hassan Jameel for three years, with whom she was seen in several images fighting and being the protagonists of several controversies involving infidelities, among other scandals.

And, although it is estimated that the love story could have started earlier, some photos where they appear having dinner with some friends in New York would show that they were dating, although it only remained in rumors until they confirmed it in November 2020. “Much better. Much better when you have ‘”the right love”. She is probably equal to a million of the others. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one,” the rapper told GQ when he was questioned about his love for the ‘Diamonds’ vocalist.

In addition, he described her as “the love of his life”, since he had known her for a long time. When Rihanna began her artistic career and was looking to climb in the music industry, Rakim Nakache Mayers was the one who opened her concerts for her and she generated a good friendship between them.