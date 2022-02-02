Rihanna shows off her pregnancy in New York City

Singer Rihanna33, revealed that she is expecting her first child with the rapper A$AP Rocky showing her bare midriff during a stroll through Harlem in sub-zero temperatures.

This was revealed by the American media Daily Mail, showing several photo galleries where the winner of multiple awards was captured grammys and the 33-year-old musician, too, while walking in New York City last Friday, where the artist wore a bright pink coat, which she wore open just below her breasts, revealing a bump several months pregnant.

People magazine also confirmed that the renowned vocalist is expecting a baby.

The star did not wear a shirt under his coat, although temperatures in the city dipped to 24 degrees Fahrenheit that day, it was reported. This was complemented by a large chain that hung over her belly.

Holding hands, smiling and with affectionate gestures, the artist couple was seen, whose courtship was confirmed in November 2020. The interpreter of “Umbrella” was wearing jeans with holes in the knees, which had several left over inches and crawled on the ground. The $8,000 pink Chanel coat she was sporting reached her shins.

Even so, after the publication of said photos, the couple has not officially shared the news about the expectation of their baby.

Last November, Rihanna was declared a national heroine by the government of her country, Barbados, and given the title of “just excellent.” while the country stopped having Queen Elizabeth II of England as head of state and celebrated becoming a republic for the first time in history.

At that time, the look that the singer wore at the ceremony stole all eyes. An orange Bottega Veneta strapless dress, which was quite tight to her body, and showed her bulging belly, gave rise to rumors about a possible pregnancy.

Rihanna has won nine Grammys in various categories including rap, dance and R&B, and is currently working on her next album. Her lingerie brand, Savage X Fentyhas been praised for being inclusive in hiring women of all sizes and colors for her fashion shows.