Rita Moreno assures that Marlon Brando was a “bad man” and that he “mistreated her in many ways”

New York – Iconic Puerto Rican actress Rita Moreno described in an interview Marlon Brandowith whom he had a relationship for about eight years, as a “bad man when it came to women”, and assured that he “mistreated her in many ways”.

The interpreter made these statements during a conversation with the also actress Jessica Chastain in a new installment of Variety magazine’s “Actors on Actors” interview series, in which he gave details of the couple’s dynamic.

“It was very exciting to be with Marlon”Moreno said. “He was extraordinary in many, many ways, but he was a bad man. He was a bad man when it came to women.”pointed out the Puerto Rican, who began her relationship with Brando in 1954 when she was 22 years old, during the filming of the movie “Desirée”.

“I was very different then. She had all the makings of a doormat.”Moreno explained, that She further stated that the protagonist of “The Godfather” “mistreated her in many, many ways” and that she tried to take her own life with an overdose of pills at the actor’s residence.

The star of “West Side Story”, winner of an Oscar, a Grammy, two Emmys and a Tony, stated that at the time “he did not understand” that suicide would not only “kill the pathetic, sad and downtrodden Rita, but also to the rest” of his person.

Moreno also said that Brando wanted to start a relationship with her again in 1969, when they both starred in the movie “The Night of the Following Day”.

“At that time I was married, I had a wonderful daughter, Fernanda. But he wanted to try again. (…) I don’t, but he does”said the Puerto Rican, who pointed out that by then Brando had lost a good part of who he was, “the good Marlon that Rita loved.”

The life of the actress and her tumultuous relationship with Marlon Brando are the subject of a Netflix documentary, “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decides to Go for It”.