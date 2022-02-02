Rogelio Funes Mori and the forward of the Mexican National Team

Rogelio Funes Mori during the match between the Mexican National Team and the Costa Rican National Team (Photo by: Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images)

Rogelio Funes Morito this day, does not seem to deserve to be part of the squad of the Mexican team. He is a player who has proven to be a professional in the past and has worked to become the top netbreaker in Monterey Striped and also to be one of those selected to the template of Gerardo Martino. Something that, until his first call with the Tri, seemed normal.

His call with the Mexican representative divided opinions on issues that did not even go directly to football. For many it was not to the liking that a naturalized could wear the national shirt, although this was not the first time that had happened. Other sectors of the public were angry to leave erased to Javier Hernandezthe top scorer in the history of the national team.

Possibly the Twin can collect various soccer qualities that today no striker born in Mexico maintains: he can play without problems with his back to the goal, he is easy to break open, he is an area player, he can compete for a space within any team.

Funes Mori is the top scorer for the Rayados de Monterrey (Photo by: Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images)

Funes Mori He started his first match as a Mexican with the right foot with a goal in a friendly match against Nigeria. He could be the piece to complete the lead after a long absence of Raúl Jiménez. Right off the bat, Martino seemed to have got it right.

However, the current reality seems to be different. The Rayados striker has played a total of 15 games under the green jacket and has appeared on five occasions to break the nets; three goals were in the gold Cup, the first contest that he played with the tricolor team and where, even, he was the cause of an outbreak of anger against Canada in the semifinals. After that, in networks they pointed out “Funes Mori, brother, you are already Mexican.” Because how could a Mexican soccer player not be backing down in a fight?

Criticism and accusations have been presented since Rogelio appears on the lists of summoned by the daddy Martino to play the World Cup qualifier. Mexico has so far played 10 games in the Octagonal to Qatar 2022 and Funes Mori has participated in eight of them, but only in one game has he been able to save the ball to the goal box.

Continue reading the story

Many assured that if Jimenez could not be the starter, Mexico would not have opportunities at the front, that the solution could also come from Los Angeles with the one who wears number 14, but the differences with the national coach almost completely rule it out.

The naturalized Mexican has had eight participations with the Mexican squad in the Qatar 2022 qualifying round and has only been able to score one goal (Photo by: Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images)

An issue that to this day continues to be a recurring theme in the media when the national coach takes the floor and he himself has ruled that, if Javier Hernandez apologizes for their differences daddy and the rest of the team, may be taken into account. But it is also known that Chicharito He has been recovering a bit of the level of play to which we were accustomed, but he does so from a league that does not represent much sacrifice and that the player has become more of an encouraging soul than one of true football.

Behind the naturalized Mexican artilleryman is contemplated Henry Martinthe American striker, who has appeared in five games and has scored twice so far in the qualifiers.

Both have been considered as the relays of Raul Jimenez, who has also shown to go down, not only with the national team, but also with England’s Wolverhampton. The Mexican wolf He has been present in five qualifying matches and has only scored once and from the eleven paces.

In a system adopted by the national strategist, 1-4-3-3, it will be difficult to see two center forwards at the same time, a strategy that has only been modified twice out of a total of 10 games. The first one was in the Octagonal’s first match against Jamaica. The daddyafter a 1-1 scoreline in the Aztec stadium He decided to go in search of the result and changed to a 1-4-4-2 line, with Funes Mori and Martín attacking, the latter being the one who would score the second goal in that match and thus give Mexico the victory. The second time was against Canada in November and on that occasion, the Tri he jumped with a 1-3-5-2 formation, with Jimenez and Lozano as forwards.

Yes Gerardo Martino has as a badge Raul Jimenez In his scheme, it would be difficult for Rogelio or Henry Martin to take the place of the `9´ of the wolverhampton. Both strikers who play in Mexican soccer have gone down with their scoring quota in the last year. Even Jiménez himself has gone down after the injury suffered to the skull in November 2020.

During the opening 2021, Funes Mori finished in tenth place in the scorers table. The Mexican-naturalized Argentine shot 38 times into the frame of his rivals, of which 18 were in the direction of goal and scored only six of them. In addition to two annotations from the penalty spot. Alexander Zendejas He was the only Mexican who tied that figure, but with 25 shots at the rival goal, according to statistics from the Mediotiempo portal.

Funes Mori will travel to the United Arab Emirates to play the Club World Cup with Monterrey (Photo by: Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

At Closure 2021the Twin he only scored three times and scored six more goals as a penalty and shot a total of 19 times into the frame.

In the case of Henry Martin, the Yucatecan only scored twice throughout the Opening 2021, He finished off 26 times and 18 of them were towards the rival goal. And for him Closure 2021the American striker broke the net seven times, finishing off on a total of 27 occasions, 21 of them were towards the goal.

The highest pressure is carried by the one born in Mendoza, Argentina, as he has been criticized for different factors that are included on and off the field. However, he has shown that he has a nose for goals. Since his arrival at the Monterrey team, the striker has averaged 16.3 goals per year, not counting those scored with the Tri. While Martín averages a scoring quota of 6.4 goals per year in the same period as the Argentine.

Both have become a fundamental part of Martino’s calls at the head of the National Team in the last seven months. In their respective teams they have also become leading forwards but it seems that they stop working as soon as they put on the tricolor shirt.

Sooner or later, the Mexican team will end up boarding the plane to qatar to compete in the World Cup. But the criticism and disqualifications will continue to be present for all the players that make up the squad and especially towards the coach and the ‘9’ naturalized by the irrational common idea of ​​the Mexican for feeling displaced by what comes from outside.

The tricolor team remains in third position in the Concacaf octagonal towards the contest that will take place next winter. As a local, Mexico is still going to play matches against its similar Panama, the United States and El Salvador, plus one more in front of Honduras as a visitor; however, according to the statistics, against those selected, the match against the stars and stripes It should be the one that represents the greatest degree of difficulty for Martino and his team.

El Mellizo scored his only goal in the qualifiers against Honduras in October (Photo by: Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

The main hope is that Raúl Jiménez, Hirving Lozano himself or Jesús Manuel Corona stay in good shape, but apart from them, the Mexican fanatic believes that the goalscoring fuse cannot be lit with Rogelio Funes Mori and Henry Martín.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

His method of escaping from four assailants at once is unusual, but effective.