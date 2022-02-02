Rogelio Funes Mori’s father criticizes Héctor Herrera and the operation of Martino’s Mexican National Team

Miguel Ruperto Funes assumes himself as a fan of the Mexican National Team and criticized Tata Martino’s approach, which does not give an advantage to Rogelio Funes Mori, nor to any other striker

In interview with ESPNDigitalthe dad of Rogelio Funes MoriMiguel Ruperto Funes, criticized Héctor Herrera’s performance and warned that because of the way he played the Mexican team against Costa Rica, the opportunities in the Mexican attack would not change even if Jared Borgetti, Francisco Palencia, or Raúl Jiménez were present.

After stating that “being Roger on the Mexican teamI’m just another fan”, Miguel Ruperto Funes shared his thoughts on the Tricolor game, given the complaints from Mexican fans about the performance of the naturalized Mexican striker against Costa Rica.

“Seeing him as a ‘9’ of the Mexican teamI think not only to Roger he lacks things to be the striker he has to be, but the whole Mexican team… I saw the game against Costa Rica and I can’t believe that a terrible number ‘5’ who plays for Atlético de Madrid, out of ten passes he made, he hit six badly. I can’t believe they don’t supply the ‘9’, so the center forward will never become the ‘9’ scorer he wants Mexicowhat do we need”.

He reflected: “I’m not targeting Herrera; if you have to target Herrera, you have to target the 11, or the 15 who entered. I don’t know how to prepare a game of Martinobut Mexico It should be more aggressive.”

“If Jiménez had been there, whoever would have been, he doesn’t score goals… I can’t believe that a team, playing at home, plays the ball backwards all the time, because today football is more aggressive.”

Miguel Ruperto maintains that Rogelio Funes Mori sought Mexican naturalization, to play with the Mexican team: “I think that when your country does not give you the opportunity to play at a national team level and another country gives it to you, you will die for that country, because it is the country that gives you life, that gives you football. , who gives you well-being and welcomes you with open arms, how they have received him. Beyond what he has done in Monterrey”.

“The ‘Tata’ Martino took him, because maybe he believed and believes, and I also believe, that he has all the conditions to play in the Mexican team. Rogelio was given the opportunity by ‘Tata’ Martino, but I don’t know he gave it away; he earned it, because I watch a lot of Mexican soccer and we watched a lot of Mexican soccer when my kids were little.”

Miguel Ruperto Funes, who was nicknamed ‘Cacho’ in his time as a soccer player in Mendoza, stated: “I played soccer for just a few pesos. But I played to win, just like Rogelio does. He does it with Monterrey and he does it with the national team. Nothing more than a ‘9’ you have to give play, you have to make him participate… Against Costa Rica 25 minutes passed and they hadn’t given him a ball. If you don’t throw the ‘9’, he leaves to die of hunger Rogelio, Jiménez, Borgetti, Cuauhtémoc Blanco, Palencia, or whoever you tell me”.

He said: “Yesterday I got tired of seeing many balls played backwards and you ask ‘Muñeco’ Gallardo if he likes his players to throw the ball backwards.”

Rogelio Funes Mori falls during the match between Mexico vs. Costa Rica at the Azteca stadium. imago7

WHERE WERE THE LEADERS?

On the other hand, he admitted that he has been far away from Rogelio for a long time: “We do not have a fluid relationship, I have not seen him for many years; moreover, I do not even know my grandson. Maybe I failed him as a father, but I follow him as a footballer and I can give my opinion about that”.

Likewise, on how his love for Mexican soccer was born, he explained: “We left Argentina for the United States in 2000, and we spent many years there. At that time we did not even have enough to buy a pair of shoes for my children. I talked about it with Silvana, the mother of my children, that’s why we left… I worked there for whatever”.

He finally affirmed: “I think we have to be grateful, and the United States gave us many opportunities… In the United States we watched Mexican soccer a lot and, well, because there have been many Argentine players there. But Mexican soccer was something else There were leaders like Cuauhtémoc Blanco. Today I don’t know what leaders there are.”