Ronda Rousey, the return of the rudest woman on the planet to the WWE ring

Ronda Rousey returned to the WWE to catapult to the title scene. His return took almost two yearsbut it was one of the most anticipated by fans of the World WrestlingEntertainment. The octagon star conquered the Royal Rumble 2022; his return will allow strengthen the women’s division of the company on the way to its most important event of the year, Wrestlemania.

The presence of Rousey completely overshadowed that of other industry leaders who participated in the real battle; names like melina, Cameron, ivory, Alice Fox, sarah logan Y molly holly, which were not advertised on the poster either. The rumor of her performance became a reality when more than 44 thousand attendees to the function exploded before the chords of bad reputationa song that distinguishes her as an icon of the company.

To increase the impact of surprisethe so-called rudest woman on the planet entered the ring between the final turns of the contest. It came out like gladiator number 28 of the 30 contenders. He never lost his mission, since he wanted to overwhelm everyone who crossed his path as long as approach gold again.

She raffled a series of alliances against her, due to the risk she projects to her other companions, so made five eliminations in ten minutes: the first to suffer its ravages was Nikki Ash, one of the former female champions of the promotion. Immediately ended the dream Brie Bellamember of the WWE Hall of Fame.

It also left no chance shotzi, emerging talent in the main plans of the company. soon got rid of Natalieone of the consecrated in the industry that helped him train when he jumped mixed martial arts to professional wrestling. His final appointment came before charlottean unprecedented athlete.

charlotte is the current SmackDown Women’s Championone of the two main shows of the WWE. In addition, he has captured the highest prizes in the emporium in 13 occasions. As if that were not enough, she is the heir to the legacy of Ric Flairone of the sports legends most recognized internationally. The face to face between the two evoked their joint past and forged a stamp for posterity.

It was right in front of her becky lynchwho now carries the weight of the female category in the episodes of raw (the remaining weekly show of the WWE), against whom he had competed in his last fight during april 2019. Rousey turned off his demons and redeemed himself by pushing out of the ring The Queen. With this, he will be able to challenge one of his two old rivals.

WWE was clear that he could not risk reintroducing one of his bastions. He did it in one of the most important scenarios for the organization. Little by little it will resume speed in their movementssame as him shine on her keys and punishments. In the period when she was not shown on camera, she gave birth to her first daughter. Despite his notorious inactivityher fighting instinct makes her look like a latent threat.

The adition of Rousey will support the female workforce on the way to Wrestlemania, by virtue of no longer performing sporadic appearances. After the layoffs that the company carried out in the midst of a pandemic due to COVID-19under the justification of budget cuts, was left with less than twenty gladiators in its pair of essential programs. The division has wandered since the end of 2021; hence they highlight the work of charlotte flair Y becky lynch.

