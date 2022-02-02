Russell Westbrook’s message to the Lakers in the absence of LeBron James

Russell Westbrook is aware of the momentary loss of LeBron James. However, he sent a message to the fans to keep calm.

It is no secret to anyone that Los Angeles Lakers is not going through a good moment in the current season of the National Basketball Association (NBA)much less knowing that they will not have Lebron James in various engagements.

The shirt 6 of the Los Angeles quintet was (and is) the strength of the institution in the 2021-2022 campaign. His outstanding performances have kept his team afloat, and now in his absence, things could get too complicated.

Those directed by Frank Vogel register a negative record of 24 wins for 27 falls. Going out on the court has become a true odyssey, where victory becomes more complicated as the minutes go by, regardless of the rival in front.

This record places them in the ninth place in the Western Conference in the NBA, out of the Playoffs and strongly jeopardizing their participation in decisive instances. However, before the lack of ‘Bron, Russell Westbrook sent a message encouraging address to the entire Lakers community.

Russell Westbrook speaks

“Never give up or give up. In my opinion, it’s not something that should seep into anyone’s mind.” Russell Westbrook said as reported by Kyle Goon, a journalist who covers the Los Angeles Lakers, through his official Twitter account.