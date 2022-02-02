Scarlin Hernández wins National Youth Award 2022

Scarlet Hernandez, a 31-year-old Dominican engineer who worked on the construction of the james webb telescope of the POT (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), has been selected this Monday night as the winner of the National Youth Award 2022, whose XXVI edition was dedicated to Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Hernández, who emigrated to Brooklyn, United States in 1995, worked on the development of the codes for the James Webb control system, located some 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. It is the most advanced telescope ever built at a cost of US$10 billion.

The Dominican finished her studies at the Capitol Technology University in 2013 and entered the POT through an internship at the Goddard Space Flight Center.

He received the recognition along with 14 outstanding young people in different areas, during an event held at the National Palace, which was attended by President Luis Abinader, the Minister of Youth, Rafael Féliz García, and other public servants.

The list of winners includes: in the line contribution to the peasant community, Melvin Vasquez Valerio; contributions to human rights, childhood and youth, Esmirna Beltré Geraldo; In the National Sports category, Alexis Miguel de la Cruz Báez won.

Also, the 2020 Olympic Games Silver medalist, Zacarias Bonnat Michel, won in International Sport; Héctor Luis Farias Bautista won in Art and Culture Development; Rosa Iris Mercado Ventura, won Business Development.

Similarly, Melvin Vargas Sánchez, won in Religious Leadership; Candy Maite Rosario Guerrero, the Political Leadership category; Eduardo Sebastian de la Cruz, the Pre-University category.

Misaela Reyes de Jesús won in Student Merit; Carlos Barriola Rodríguez, in Preservation and promotion of natural resources; Niuvery Miguelina Rodríguez, in Improvement and achievements; Selin Benjamín Gocio, in Social services to the community, and Niwrka Miguelina Tejeda Féliz, in Professional Development.

Minister Rafael Féliz García promises to recover credibility

During his speech, the institution’s minister, Rafael Féliz García, indicated that he will work on the institution’s credibility. As far as Government goes, the Ministry of Youth is the only entity that had three holders. the previous two, Kimberly Taveras and Luz del Alba Jimenez They were punctuated by corruption scandals.

Among the programs that García announced are the promotion of the Municipal Youth Unit, the strengthening of the Youth Councils and agreements with the other state entities in favor of the 3.6 million youth registered by the National Statistics Office (ONE).

He argued that, together with Industry and Commerce, Supérate and FEDA, they will finance RD$100 for entrepreneurship programs for rural youth.

In addition, they are going to propose the creation of the Youth Cabinet, with the idea of ​​preparing public policies for the sector. He argued that the ministry will participate in the dialogue of the Economic and Social Council (CES), and in this sense, they will carry out a consultation process at the national and international level to explore the needs and involve young people in decision-making.

He announced that, together with the public and private sectors, they will reduce the requirements to obtain a job and will summon young people with scholarships abroad to return to the country to contribute their knowledge and thus avoid brain drains.

Abinader: build your destiny

On his side, President Abinader urged young people to fight for their country and build their own destiny.

“You have put your energy and talent at the service of your ideas and have contributed to improving the society in which you live,” Abinader said.

He added: “With these awards and with all the strength of a government, we want to recognize that bravery, courage and resilience that they have shown over the years, knowing how to stand up for their country and creating important projects to improve our competitiveness and productivity.” .

From now on, the event will be called Father Luis Rosario National Youth Awardin honor of the Salesian priest who fought for youth and who died on December 29.