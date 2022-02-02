Selected from El Salvador threaten not to appear for the game against Canada

Players of the El Salvador national team announced that they will not play this Wednesday’s match against Canada as a protest measure due to lack of respect and after the FESFUT informed them that it will not comply with the agreement on prizes.

Those selected reported that the FESFUT Steering Committee recriminates them for having leaked that they bought clothing for the cold on their own during the camp in Indianapolis and Columbus.

“As a united group, we have made the decision to step aside and not continue to be part of these efforts by the Federation. We will not play this game to set a precedent and this will not be repeated for us,” they explained in the statement that was published by several players hours before the game against Canada.

The soccer players reported that there was a meeting with the president of the FESFUT and no agreements were reached.