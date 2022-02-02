SERIES OF THE CARIBBEAN – Dominican Republic triumphs and will face Mexico in the semifinal

The regular stage of the 2022 Caribbean Series ended. The Dominican Republic and Venezuela gave us an electrifying game at the Quisqueya Stadium that came to be defined in the tenth inning thanks to a sacrifice fly to the right field by Hanser Alberto that produced the winning run to the sound of of 8 races against 7. The Dominican assured the first place of the regular stage and in the semifinals they will face Mexico. Venezuela will face Colombia.

The definition was in the bottom of the tenth inning, Melky Mesa started running as a pinch hitter at second base as part of the sudden death rule. Danny Rondón entered the relay. Webster Rivas sacrificed and advanced Mesa to third, Richard Ureña was intentionally walked, José Siri was hit to load the bases, and with one out, Hanser Alberto flied deep to right to drive in Mesa with the run that gave him the Dominican victory.

In the third inning the home squad opened the board. Marcell Ozuna receives a walk, and with one out, Kelvin Gutiérrez hits a double. With the table served, Juan Francisco hits producer hit to the right driving Ozuna, in the play, Gutiérrez scores on an error by the first baseman.

In the fifth act, Richard Ureña hit a single to the right with one out and immediately José Siri hit a triple through the center to drive in Ureña with the third Dominican run.

In the sixth they expanded the scoreboard, with one out, Carlos Paulino receives reliever José Manuel Martínez with a two-run double, Paulino scored with an RBI hit by Richar Ureña to move the scoreboard to six-nil.

In the seventh episode, Venezuela scored five majors and closed the scoreboard 6-5. Niuman Romero drove in Gabriel Noriega with the first run, Williams Astudillo drove in Alejando de Aza, with the bases loaded, Balbino Fuenmayor doubled and produced two more, while Pablo Sandoval drives the fifth of the rally with a grounder to second. The inning ended with a double play, Ángel Reyes flied out to right-hander and Fuenmayor was put out at the plate.

The somersault fell in the eighth inning. Williams Astudillo’s RBI single drove in Francisco Arcia with the tying run and Danry Vásquez’s single to center fielded Niuman Romero with the seven-for-six.

The tie at seven runs fell in the eighth inning, Hanser Alberto raises the right-hander for a sacrifice, Gustavo Nuñez scores with a stomps and runs. The game was defined in the bottom of the tenth inning.

For the Dominican, Albert Abreu started, who left without a decision after not completing five innings, worked four and two thirds of six hits without runs. Frank Garcés relieved him two-thirds of a hit. He was followed by Ryan Kussmaul two-thirds. Huascar Brazobán and Luis Santos did not get outs, Brazobán took three runs to his account and Santos two. Luis Castillo one inning, Yeimín Guduán allowed two runs in two thirds. Jenry Mejía a third of work. Juan Minaya retired the ninth. Fernando Abad (1-0) was the winner by working the tenth inning.

Venezuela’s starter Henry Centeno did not last long, in four and two thirds he received five hits and three runs. Robert Alexander Arzate retired two-thirds with three runs. José Manuel Martínez two-thirds, Yapson Gómez one-third, Wilking Rodríguez a couple of outs. Vicente Campos two innings. Danny Rondón (0-1) took out two thirds and charged with the disaster.

In the semifinals. The Dominican Republic will face Mexico in the main game, a match scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. local time. Colombia will face Venezuela at 3:00 p.m.