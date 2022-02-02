Shakira and Piqué, partying: they turn 45 and 35 years old respectively – People – Culture

One of the most stable couples today is the one formed by Jerard Pique, Barça defender, who turns 35, and the Colombian singer Shakira, who turns 45. There are 10 years that separate the dates of birth, however, they are a clear example that age is just a number.

Both have been together for almost 12 years. Coexistence and love between them has been a fundamental basis for maintaining their relationship, which has gone through several decisive and crucial moments.

How did you meet?

In 2010 the race of Shakira It was at one of its highest points, so it was being a hit worldwide. For his part, Piqué was making part of the best presentation of the Spanish soccer team, this during the World Cup in South Africa.

Sporting event in which the singer was in charge of performing the official anthem of that edition.

Initially, it was believed that the two met during the World Cup, however, Piqué revealed that the first rapprochement happened a little earlier.

“I told him we would meet in the final. She was going to sing the anthem at the closing ceremony and I assumed we would play that game. We lost the first game, but in the end we won.”the player told the ‘L’Esportiu’ newspaper in 2020.

When Shakira confirmed their relationship, she did so through a photograph on her Twitter account, in which she said “I present to you my Sun. Since then they have gone through all kinds of situations that consolidate them as a stable couple with a promising future.

They have two children: Milan and Sasha. After the arrival of the offspring, both tried to continue with their careers and commitments.

Despite the love that the singer feels for her music, she confessed to ‘Vanity Fair’ that there was a time when being a mother and a pop star were two very difficult commitments to keep.

“I decided that as soon as I was independent enough I would go back to the recording studio, but I didn’t take into account the conflict between my two souls. [madre y artista] and the fears that arose. fear came over me scenic. I was confused, I was tempted to withdraw and leave everything, “ told the magazine in 2017.

However, the artist assured that the greatest support she received was provided by Piqué, her great love.

“Gerard unblocked me. He told me loud and clear that he would never allow me to retire from music. ‘You will retire when you no longer have anything to say. And now go outside and do what you know how to do.’ He was right”, he added.

United in adversity

‘Shak’ had a bleeding vocal cord last year, for which she was forced to cancel her ‘El Dorado’ tour.

In addition, the artist was accused of tax fraud by the Spanish Tax Agency, a process that is still open and generates many expectations. But Piqué has been accompanying her at all times, showing the world the strength of the relationship.

