Shiba Inu (SHIB) play is just the start of something great, reveals PlaySide Studios

PlaySide Games updated today that the game would be “just the start of something great” for the Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Shiba Inu and PlaySides Games signed a strategic gaming partnership in December 2021 to develop a multiplayer collectible card game. However, the estimated time to complete the game and release it was eight months. The game will be released on multiple platforms and users can choose where they want to access it.

The Australia-based game development company praised the SHIB team, calling it “amazing” and noting that this is just the “start of something great.” The team added more anticipation among users by adding that they “can’t wait to show” what’s to come and the development would blow people away.

“At PlaySide we are privileged to work with some amazing partners. The @Shibtoken team has to be one of the most amazing teams we’ve ever worked with. We enjoyed every moment talking to @ShytoshiKusama, @william_volk, and the entire development team.” the tweet said.

For the uninitiated, William Volk is the former head of Activision and is known for delivering the Call of Duty series.

PlaySide further tweeted:

The game firm too thanked all the SHIB team for your efforts.

“Shiba Inu Games is just the beginning,” they summarized their series of tweets, hinting at big things to come.

Shiba Inu: What is Playside Games?

Playside Games is Australia’s largest publicly traded video game developer and is listed on the Australian Stock Market. The studio offers high-quality graphics and easy-to-use games. Additionally, PlaySide will deliver the Shiba Inu Games during the second half of 2022.

The studio will provide design, production, art, engineering, user interface and development services to Shiba Inu Games. The game will revolve around the Shiba token ‘Shiboshi’ NFT art. The game could feature card collections, strategy, and battle mechanics, among many other things.

Additionally, the game is promoted as a multiplayer collectible card game (CCG) and will be implemented on multiple platforms.

At press time, the Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00002145 and is down 0.3% in 24-hour trading.