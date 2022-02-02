Simon Cowell hospitalized after suffering a serious accident with his electric bicycle

The famous mogul and television producer Simon Cowell suffered an accident with his electric bicycle near his home in London, for which he had to be hospitalized urgently. The jury of the program America’s Got Talent He was seriously injured and had to be transferred to a medical center to receive treatment due to the seriousness of the injuries he sustained after the fall.

According to various British media reports, the music industry businessman rushed from the vehicle with which he was driving down a road at a speed of 30 kilometers per hour after slipping in a wet area.

“The ground was wet and, as he skidded, he went flying over the handlebars and fell in the middle of the street. He’s lucky to be alive, because he wasn’t wearing a helmet. Blood was pouring from his face, but luckily he managed to get several bystanders to help him. He was taken to the hospital and x-rays showed that he broke his arm. They put him in a cast and now he is recovering, but he will need to rest, ”said a source close to Cowell to the British outlet. The Mirror.

The fact that he was without a helmet added to the hard impact of the fall. Since then, the businessman has been discharged from the hospital with a medical recommendation for rest.

Eighteen months ago, the veteran producer had another major bicycle accident at his home in Malibu, California, requiring back surgery. The businessman was then testing his new electric bicycle, but he also lost his balance and fell, for which he considered suing the brand at that time.

In those days, Cowell resorted to humor to give a recommendation: “Good advice, if you buy an electric bicycle, read the manual before using it for the first time”, he wrote on his Twitter account hours after being operated on.

Despite the fact that it is the second time that he has suffered a similar episode, Simon insists that he will not stop using the bicycle, but will choose to start wearing a helmet, added the source cited by the same medium.

The jury known for being “the hardest to move” in several talent competitions, had already suffered another domestic accident in 2017, when he fell down the stairs at his London home.