Soccer World Cup: Uruguay and Peru approach Qatar; Chile stalks them and Colombia depends on a miracle | sports

The long road to Qatar 2022 is clear. Uruguay stopped its free fall just in time and straightened its path, while Peru crowned an unexpected overtake in Barranquilla and now clings to the coveted fifth place in the South American qualifiers that gives the option of the playoffs. Charrúas and Incas, who face each other the next date, join for now the three teams that have already set foot in the World Cup. The two South American giants, Brazil and Argentina, do not need their PSG stars, Neymar and Messi, to win their duels. They remain undefeated –with one game less due to the suspended match in September–, they have been classified for several dates and have overwhelmed their rivals. Ecuador, for its part, has defended its comfortable third place tooth and nail and is practically inside.

In the absence of two days to know the outcome of the 18 dates of the disputed Conmebol ‘league of selections’, the suspense is due to the options that Chile maintains, after a crucial 2-3 victory at the height of La Peace with a brace from the incombustible Alexis Sánchez. Also, to a lesser extent, by a Colombia that collapsed with two consecutive defeats (against Peru at home and Argentina away, both 1-0) and has accumulated seven games without scoring goals, an unusual record. Reinaldo Rueda’s team retains a remote chance of reaching the playoff spot.

In a group of ten teams, which grants four direct places and a ticket to the playoffs, Uruguay is fourth with 22 points and Peru fifth with 21. Chile reached 19 units and surpassed Colombia, which stagnated at 17 and now languishes in the seventh place – five points behind Uruguay, four from Peru and two from Chile.

The final stretch of the qualifying marathon is played in March, and will be marked by direct matches between teams that are involved in this tight fight, both led by Uruguay. On date 17, Peru visits the charrúas in Montevideo, while Colombia hosts Bolivia and Chile is forced to add in its visit to Brazil, which has barely given up three draws in the entire qualifying round. The mission of The Red South America is not easy at all. The Selection de Tite has been a steamroller, and with 39 points he can still beat the record of 43 that Marcelo Bielsa’s Argentina has held since the road to Japan and Korea 2002.

On the last day, Chile hosts Uruguay in Santiago, while Colombia travels to Venezuela and Peru closes at home against Paraguay. Although the Colombian crosses look a priori like the simplest ones on paper, it depends on an unlikely series of outcomes to force a miracle.

The coffee growers have been the biggest victims of a double day in which they came fourth. Not even the gambetas of Lucho Díaz, recently signed by Liverpool. Not even the return of an out-of-shape James Rodriguez since he roamed the Qatari league. Not even the sweet moment of Falcao García in Rayo Vallecano. No one was capable of opening the paths to the goal for a Colombia without ideas. The unusual 1-0 defeat against Peru sealed their fate, which was confirmed by the loss in Córdoba against the albiceleste, also by the minimum. The contrast with other selections is palpable. While in the foreseeable Colombian shipwreck the diagnosis of the lack of goals is unequivocal, Uruguay and Chile are sustained by the validity of their veteran historical scorers.

Uruguay, which came from four defeats in a row, revived after the departure of Oscar Washington Tabárez. Under the command of Diego Alonso, he added two decisive wins thanks to goals from Luis Suárez. The Atlético striker scored the only goal in the away victory that buried Paraguay, and scored another in the 4-1 thrashing of Venezuela in Montevideo. He already has seven goals on the way to Qatar 2022, and incidentally surpassed Messi as the all-time top scorer in the South American qualifiers, with 28 goals. Edinson Cavani is also present at the top of that table, who scored another goal against the Red wine.

Another veteran of the goal, Alexis Sánchez, keeps Chile alive, even if he is connected to the artificial respirator. La Roja expresses the last drops of joy that the standard-bearers of its golden generation can bring, the one that won two editions of the Copa América, but was left out of Russia 2018. Although it fell at home to Argentina (1-2), Chile revived with its victory in the Bolivian height (2-3), with a double from who was nicknamed the wonder child, but he is already 33 years old.

A separate chapter deserves the Peru of Ricardo Gareca, who is heading to repeat the feat of qualifying for the World Cup, or at least fight for the playoffs. The hero of the moment has been Edison Flores, scorer of the winning goal in the hot Barranquilla and also of the agonizing draw in Lima to salvage a draw against Ecuador (1-1). The Incas even came to occupy the basement of the table until the sixth day, but they have surprised with a great auction of the qualifiers, as they had already done on the way to Russia 2018, when they qualified after 36 years of absence. His second consecutive World Cup is now within reach.

