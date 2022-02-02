Solana Pay Launches to Expand Cryptocurrency E-Commerce Market

Solana Pay is a peer-to-peer payments infrastructure designed to enable the global marketplace of online merchants and point-of-sale providers the ability to accept and settle transactions in a wide variety of digital assets.

A joint collaboration between Solana Labs, Checkout.com, Circle, and Citcon, in addition to wallet integrations from Phantom and FTX, the platform’s built-in software development kit acts as a middleman between traditional fiat-focused businesses and the cryptocurrency sector, promising to promote greater engagement and adoption by average consumers.

In an exclusive statement, Solana Pay revealed that they perceive the “most prevalent use case to be for digital dollar currencies” like Circle’s USDC stablecoin, but are also enabling the option of Solana-related assets like the native SOL token. from Solana, the FTT from FTX and the SRM from Serum, among others.

Built on top of Solana – a blockchain that launched in April 2019 and quickly became famous for its high speed and fractional cent transaction fees – Solana Pay seeks to offer a low-barrier-to-entry crypto payment alternative, as well as the possibility of integrating emerging asset classes such as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

Cointelegraph spoke exclusively with Solana Labs Head of Payments Sheraz Shere – previously responsible for the co-creation of Google Wallet – to discuss his anticipations for Solana Pay in support of the broader growth of the Solana ecosystem throughout 2022.

Shere revealed that the platform “leverages Solana’s unique high performance, low cost and scalability differentiators”, before stating that:

“While Solana Pay will provide frictionless payments to Web 3.0 participants in the Solana ecosystem, we believe this protocol transcends Web 3.0 and will be transformative for the payments ecosystem across physical and online commerce.”

In an interview given to Cointelegraph on Dec. 22, Solana Labs head of communications Austin Federa discussed topics such as recent network outages, such as the one in mid-September—an incident that was attributed to denial-of-attack attacks. service-, the benefits of scalability and issues around the centralization of nodes, among others.

Shere noted that Solana Pay is dedicated to supporting the onboarding process for merchants over the next year, regardless of their prior training, concluding that:

“We anticipate a growing understanding among mainstream businesses of the benefits of stablecoins and digital dollars.”

In addition, Solana Pay is expected to launch a series of payments-focused hackathons this year, in an attempt to connect the global community of developers and white hat hackers with its technology infrastructure.