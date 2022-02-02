SpaceX launches a faster and 4 times more expensive version of its Starlink satellite internet service

The new option boasts download speeds of 150 to 500 megabits per second and is “ideal” for small businesses.

This Tuesday, the American aerospace manufacturing company SpaceX announced the launch of a faster version of your Starlink satellite internet service.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted a link to the project website, where It is now available the saleof the new option, called Starlink Premium.

According to the website, the new version costs $2,500That’s four times more than the standard $499 version.

The Starlink Premium kit includes an antenna, a WiFi ‘router’, a tripod and cables. Once installed, it would reach download speeds of 150 to 500 megabits per second, which contrasts sharply with the standard service’s top speeds of 150 megabits per second.

According to the company description, Starlink Premium is ideal for “small offices”, shops and businesseswhich typically require more powerful internet services.

“Starlink Premium can ensure broadband during critical moments of high network use thanks to its design, aimed at users with the highest demand,” say its developers, who add that the new version is designed “to have improved performance in extreme weather conditions” and that users will have the benefit of “priority” customer support available 24 hours a day.

For now, reservations are possible and deliveries will start from the second quarter of 2022, the company says.