Summary Argentina vs. Colombia (1-0). goals

Mexico City / 01.02.2022 19:25:06





The Argentine National Team continues to add victories on its way to Qatar 2022 and this time the team that suffered the “Scaloneta” (without Messi) was the Colombian national team which was defeated 1-0 and has seriously jeopardized their place in the World Cup in a duel that was vital for their aspirations.

The team led by Reinaldo Wheel He opted to wait before trying to take the ball and it was very expensive because Lautaro Martínez found the goal that defined the game after a defensive error.

At 31′, Lautaro Martinez He only received a center from the left in the area that no one could cut. After accommodating the ball he defined low with power for the 1-0 that was unstoppable for Camilo Vargas, Atlas goalkeeper.

Yes Argentina achieved victory by a single goal was thanks to Camilo Vargas, who saved a shot from Angel of Mary from a set piece and repeated his great performance at 64′ after launching himself to avoid a goal by Di María who tried his luck from long distance.

Colombia’s response was with a one-on-one by Miguel Borja at 45′ that was stopped first by the Dibu Martinez and later by the defender Gonzalo Montielwho took the ball out on the goal line.

Argentina, which was already qualified for Qatar, reached 35 points, while the coffee growers stayed in seventh place with 17 units and need a miracle to reach the World Cup.