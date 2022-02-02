Table of positions of the South American qualifiers to Qatar 2022: this is how Colombia was

The Colombian National Team added a new defeat on date 16 of the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and left it seventh in the classification, a position in which only a miracle would classify the “tricolor”.

Chile had an emotional boost and in a complicated game in La Paz, defeated Bolivia 3-2 and revived its chances of fighting for the World Cup playoff, placing in sixth position with 19 points.

Uruguay once again fulfilled the task and thrashed José Néstor Pékerman’s Venezuela 4-1 in Montevideo. With this result, closing the double qualifying round with six points out of a possible six, the “celeste” placed fourth with 22 points.

In the third game of the day, Argentina defeated the Colombian National Team by the slightest difference, remaining second with 35 points and leaving those led by Reinaldo Rueda seventh with only 17 units, without having added a point in this double date.

Brazil did their thing and thrashed Paraguay 4-0, burying all their hopes of even reaching the playoffs for Qatar. Tite’s team continues to lead the table with 39 points and without losing a single game. Paraguay, for its part, was ninth with 13 units.

Closing the day, the game between Peru and Ecuador ended tied at one goal. Ecuador started winning, a result that favored Colombia, however a goal by Edison Flores, the same one he scored in Barranquilla, tied the game, fueling the ‘Inca’ illusion. Thus, Ecuador is third with 25 points, one away from qualifying for Qatar and Peru is fifth with 21 points and in playoff position.

Next dates

In the absence of official confirmation of the time of the games of the last two dates, this will be the clashes where some teams will seal their classification, while others will confirm their goodbye to Qatar:

Date 17 (March 24 – time to be confirmed)

Argentina vs. Venezuela

Colombia vs. Bolivia

Paraguay vs. Ecuador

Brazil vs. Chile

Uruguay vs. Peru



Date 18 (March 29 – time to be confirmed)

Peru vs. Paraguay

Ecuador vs. Argentina

Venezuela vs Colombia

Chile vs. Uruguay

Bolivia vs. Brazil