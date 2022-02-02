“TelevisaUnivision” is born, a merger to become the Spanish giant

Televisa and Univision completed their merger process on Monday in order to become a giant in the Spanish-language media sector and reach 100 million Spanish-speakers.

“Grupo Televisa and Univision Holdings announced this Monday the completion of the transaction between the content and media production assets of Televisa and Univision. The new company, which is called TelevisaUnivision,” reported Televisa in a bulletin.

The Mexican company reported that with this merger the world’s largest content library in Spanish will be achieved, with 300,000 hours of content and a broad portfolio of products, for example in terms of rights to broadcast sports.

In addition, “TelevisaUnivision will launch the leading streaming service for Spanish-speaking audiences in 2022, with free and premium tiers, and a vast offering of original Spanish-language entertainment, sports and news.”

“The closing of our transaction marks a historic moment for our company and our industry,” said Wade Davis, CEO of TelevisaUnivision, and collects the bulletin.

Davis assured that with this transaction the “combination” of two “iconic companies” and “market leaders” is achieved, which will generate a “business without comparison in the global media landscape.”

The combination of content assets from Televisa and Univision, the two leading media companies in the two largest Spanish-speaking markets in the world, has created a company with enormous potential,” added Alfonso de Angoitia, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. of Televisa Univision.

CHANNELS AND CONTENT

Televisa’s four broadcast channels, 27 pay television channels, the Videocine movie studio, Blim TV’s subscription video-on-demand service and the Televisa trademark will be combined with Univision’s assets in the United States.

These include the Univision and UniMás broadcast networks, nine Spanish-language cable networks, 59 television stations and 57 radio stations in the main US Hispanic markets, in addition to the PrendeTV AVOD platform.

Together, TelevisaUnivision owns the world’s largest library of Spanish-language content and intellectual property, and the most prolific long-form Spanish-language content engine in the industry.

As a result of the combination, TelevisaUnivision will reach more than 60% of the respective television audiences in both the United States and Mexico, as well as 100 million Spanish-speakers every day, according to the bulletin.

INTEGRATION PROCESS

Since announcing the transaction in April 2021, Univision and Televisa have each transformed their core businesses in anticipation of the integration, the statement said.

At that time, it was reported that Grupo Televisa would receive 4,800 million dollars, of which 3,000 million would be in cash and the rest in shares, to become the majority shareholder, with 45% participation, of the new company TelevisaUnivision.

In addition, TelevisaUnivision’s transformation also included the development of a large amount of original content for the upcoming global broadcast launch, the investment in new advertising products in both markets, the renewal of the programming strategy and the execution of new distribution partnerships. .

As a result of these strategic efforts, both companies have experienced above-market ad revenue growth.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced today that this Monday the operation between the Mexican Televisa and the American Univision was closed, presuming that it would leave some 15,000 million pesos (about 720 million dollars) in taxes for the country.