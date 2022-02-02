Tesla recalls 53,822 vehicles with “autonomous driving”

Tesla reports record earnings, beating expectations 1:17

Washington (CNN Business) Tesla will recall all 53,822 vehicles with its “full self-driving” driver-assist feature, after it was intentionally programmed to go slowly through stop signs in some scenarios.



The recall will affect Model S, X, 3 and Y vehicles that have their “full self-driving” software beta activated. “Full autonomous driving” is a controversial driver-assist feature that claims vehicles will one day drive themselves.

The technology sometimes steers Tesla vehicles smoothly and obeys traffic regulations, such as stopping at red lights. But in other cases it proved inconsistent, according to accounts from alarmed drivers using the software. Telsa says that “full autonomous driving” requires an attentive driver who is prepared to take full control of the vehicle at a moment’s notice.

The “full self-driving” feature has been able to pass stop signs since the first version was released in October 2020. Tesla decided to disable the feature after meeting this month with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). in English), which regulates motor vehicles.

“The Vehicle Safety Act prohibits manufacturers from selling vehicles with defects that pose unreasonable safety risks, including intentional design choices that are unsafe. If information shows a safety risk may exist, NHTSA will act.” immediately,” the administration said in a statement.

Tesla will disable the feature later this month in an updated version of “full self-driving” software that will be posted online, according to a document filed by the automaker. Drivers will not have to take their vehicles to the technical service.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The feature that will be retired, called “rolling stop” or “rolling stop”, allowed vehicles to traverse intersections stopping in all directions at a speed of up to 9 kilometers per hour in certain conditions. Drivers had to set their vehicle to a “full autonomous driving” style that included the feature. In the vehicle’s “relaxed” setting, the most conservative driving setting of the options Tesla offers drivers, it is not described as an included feature. The other settings, “average” and “assertive”, include the function.

The feature also requires that no relevant moving vehicles or pedestrians or cyclists be detected near the intersection. The feature would not activate if there is insufficient visibility, and all roads entering the intersection must have a speed limit of no more than 30 mph or 48 kilometers per hour.

“If all of the above conditions are met, only then will the vehicle travel through the intersection from full stop at a speed of 0.1 to 10 kilometers per hour without first coming to a complete stop,” the recall document states.

Tesla states that it is not aware of any collisions, injuries or fatalities related to this feature.

Lately, the US government has been more proactive in cracking down on new vehicle features that can introduce safety risks. In December, Tesla announced that it would not allow playing video games on touch screens in its vehicles while they are in motion, following an investigation by the NHTSA.

The US government does not currently have any performance standards for driver assistance features like Tesla’s “full autonomous driving.” An investigation was launched last year into Teslas that rear-ended emergency vehicles while using the automaker’s simpler driver-assist software, called Autopilot.