‘Thanks to Tuca and Piojo I will always be from Tigres’; Salcedo’s farewell

Midtime Editorial

Monterey, Nuevo Leon / 31.01.2022 17:01:52





The story of Carlos Salcedo in Tigres came to an end this Monday. After three years wearing the auriazul colors, helping to form the team of the decade with a Liga MX title and a Concachampions to his credit, the titan posted his farewell in social networks thanking specifically to two people: Ricardo Ferretti and Miguel Herrera.

Via Instagram he was like the central defender gave thanks to the Incomparable for welcoming you during this time, presuming what are the only Mexican team to have reached a Club World Cup Finalthus leaving a “dart” to Rayados, the UANL sports arch-rival that will play the Mundialito starting next February 5.

“I want to take the time to thank all the Tigres fans, but especially the Incomparables, those who never give up will always have a special place in my career and my heart. Together we took Tigres to an International Final, the only ones. There were good days, others not so good, but they were always there for me and made me smile,” says Salcedo in the video.

“It is a hard moment, but I assure you that I will never forget those two beautiful championships. Thanks to Tuca, Miguel Herrera, the previous board and the current board for everything they experienced. Thanks, without a doubt, to my wife and son who are always there. I hope one day to meet again and together continue reaping championships. Know that from far away I will always be supporting you and I will be one more auriazul. Thank you, Incomparable“.

Where will Salcedo play?

After days of suspense where it seemed that the movement was stuck, now everything has become official. The tigers have confirmed that Carlos Salcedo leaves the team to play in the mls; as an exchange they receive Yeferson Soteldo.

For a few weeks it was already known that Carlos Salcedo would be the franchise player of Toronto FC. The move was put on hold due to some contractual details but now the Titan will have a new adventure in US soccer.