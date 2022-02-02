The best signings of the winter market in Europe

ESPN Digital shares with you the most outstanding transfers that took place in the winter window

On the last day of winter market On the Old Continent, most European clubs worked to strengthen their squads for the second half of the 2021/22 season. teams like the Juventus, Barcelona, Liverpool Y Seville They were some of the main protagonists in this transfer window.

After the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, the ‘Vecchia Signora’ needed a new attacker and decided to sign one of the best strikers in Serie A this season. The 22-year-old Serbian arrives in Turin from Fiorentina in exchange for almost 90 million dollars.

This season, Vlahovic has 20 goals in 24 games and now Massimiliano Allegri will have a powerful attack with Dusan. Álvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala and Moise Kean.

Porto de Portugal got rid of important figures in this winter window and without a doubt Luis Díaz’s departure became one of the most important transfers of the winter window. The international with the Colombian National Team was one of the great goals of the Premier League with Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool interested in his services, but it was finally the Reds board that managed to convince Díaz and the board of Los Dragons. This season, the coffee grower has 14 goals in the Primeira Liga and Liverpool fans are excited about the attacking options that Jurgen Klopp will have available for the second half of the season.

Despite going through a delicate economic situation, Barcelona gave its fans enormous satisfaction by announcing the arrival of Ferran Torres to the Catalan squad from Manchester City. The signing of the Spanish attacker cost the culé team more than 60 million dollars and was one of the main objectives of Xavi Hernández in his desire to renew the squad. With City, Ferran played 4 games in the Premier League this season and has already made his LaLiga debut with Barcelona.

The Brazilian midfielder finished his stage in Ligue 1 with Lyon and became, so far, the most expensive signing of Newcastle, the new millionaire club on the Old Continent. The carioca arrives in the Premier League with 25 games played this season with the French club and stands out for his ability to provide assists. Newcastle paid 46 million dollars for the transfer of Guimarães.

Julen Lopetegui and Monchi, technical director and sports director of Sevilla, respectively, have long wanted the services of El ‘Tecatito’ and finally in this Winter Market they managed to sign the Mexican. Corona arrives at LaLiga after experiencing complicated months with Porto as he has little participation but now he hopes to be a key player in the Andalusian team that seeks to win the Spanish Championship and the Europa League.

The partner of the Mexican Raúl Jiménez in the Wolves decided to end his time in the English Premier League and return to Barcelona, ​​​​the club in which he trained as a footballer. The Iberian winger arrives on loan to Xavi’s team and if he manages to sign good performances, the culé team could take over his services permanently for 30 million euros.

Thinking about the future, Manchester City shelled out more than 18 million dollars for the 22-year-old Argentine center forward. The River Plate youth squad will remain in the ‘Millionaire’ squad until the summer and will report to Pep Guardiola prior to the 2022/23 season. In the previous Argentine Primera División campaign, Álvarez recorded 18 goals and 7 assists in 21 games.

The most expensive signing in the history of Barcelona never managed to establish himself at the Camp Nou and the board decided to transfer him to Aston Villa in the Premier League for the rest of the campaign. The Brazilian’s move to Aston Villa includes a purchase option and his departure allowed Barcelona to release salary mass and sign new footballers. According to the program ‘Què T’hi Jugues’ of the Being ChainAston Villa would have to pay 40 million euros if they want to keep Coutinho after completing his loan.

Due to his few minutes with Manchester United, Martial was looking for a club in which he would have a leading role and Sevilla was the team that managed to convince the Frenchman. At 26 years old, the Frenchman wants to recover the best football version of him in LaLiga and earn a place in the France National Team that will play in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The Danish midfielder returns to professional football after suffering a cardiac arrest last summer during a European Championship match against Finland. Eriksen has a defibrillator, which is why he had to terminate his contract with Inter Milan as he was unable to play in Serie A under those conditions. The Brentford of the Premier League opted for Christian, who knows England football perfectly after his successful period with Tottenham.