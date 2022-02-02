The big movements of the hectic winter market and…

The end of the winter market has been more eventful than many expected. Everton and specially the FC Barcelona They have been in charge of keeping the negotiations for their new additions in suspense until the last moment. This January transfer window has left interesting surprises on its closing day, but also throughout the month.

‘Fichajazos’ in LaLiga

Barça managed to close four key incorporations in the winter market, being Ferran Torres the main culé acquisition. 55 million was the price agreed with Manchester City for Foios, who signed until June 2027. The market began with the return of Dani Alves from Sao Paulo, followed by the transfer of Adama Traoré until the end of the season and has ended with the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who lands at the Camp Nou from Arsenal to be the starting ‘9’.

The Seville was the other great protagonist of the winter, closing the arrival of two forwards: Anthony Martial and Jesus Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona. The Frenchman arrives on loan until June, while the Mexican signed until 2025 in exchange for 3 ‘kilos’. Thus, Julen Lopetegui completes his forward to fight in the second half of the season hand in hand with Real Madrid for LaLiga, without losing sight of their favorite competition, the Europa League.

About 00:00 on Tuesday, Atlético de Madrid closed the incorporation of Reinildo Mandava. The Mozambican signs for five years from Lille and will allow Diego Simeone’s team to reinforce the left back, given the bad moment that the Brazilian Renan Lodi is experiencing and the problems that the ‘rojiblancos’ have had playing with three central defenders in recent weeks. What’s more, the ‘colchoneros’ also took over Daniel Wasswho arrived from Valencia for less than 3 million euros to reinforce the right back and midfield.

The Premier League, always protagonist

Everton surprised locals and strangers during the day on Mondayclosing the arrival of two important reinforcements and nothing more and nothing less than his new coach. Frank LampardChelsea legend, returns to his country to take charge of the ‘toffees’, whose main objective is to stay in the Premier. In addition, the Liverpool team closed the incorporations of Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli, coming from Manchester United and Tottenham. The Dutchman arrives on loan and the English transferred in an operation that could reach 40 million.

But nevertheless, the one that spent the most -as expected- was Newcastle. five additions in exchange for 142 ‘kilos’ they mark the beginning of the new millionaire era of the ‘magpies’, who closed the transfers of the left side, Matt Targett, this Monday. Former Aston Villa joins Christopher Grant Wood, Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraeswho will try to save the St James’ Park team from relegation.

Another club to make important moves this Monday was Tottenham. The ‘spurs’ loaned the Catalan Bryan Gil to Valencia and the Argentine Giovani Lo Celso to Villarreal, both until the end of the season. In addition, they got rid of Dele Alli and they signed the Uruguayan Rodrigo Bentancur (signed until 2026) and Dejan Kulusevsky (on loan for a year and a half) from Juventus, in exchange for more than 60 million euros.

The other great signing in England was closed by Liverpool on Sunday, in exchange for 45 millions. The protagonist of the operation was the Colombian Luis Fernando Díazwho arrived from Porto. The ‘reds’ also tried to close the transfer of Portuguese winger Fabio Carvalho on Monday, who would sign a five-year contract in exchange for 10 ‘kilos’. However, the documents were not sent before the deadline, so the transfer will have to wait until the summer to be signed.

The ‘Juve’ animated the market of the Series To

Serbian Dusan Vlahovic and Swiss Denis Zakaria were the proper names of the Italian winter market. Both arrived in Turin in exchange for 81 and 8.6 ‘kilos’, including variables. The departures of Bentancur and Kulusevski were key to being able to sign up the former Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder. The Serbian ‘9’ arrives to alleviate the scoring crisis of the Bianconeros, who have been orphaned since Cristiano Ronaldo left.