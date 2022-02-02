The bitter record of Patrick Mahomes achieved in the NFL Playoffs

Patrick Mahomes had another Super Bowl very close to his hands, but towards the end he ran away. In the process, he managed to achieve an important record that surely tastes bitter right now.

The NFL Playoffs they are coming to an end. The superbowl has been defined, and unfortunately for patrick mahomeshis presence will not be there, for Kansas City Chiefs he fell on the road to the Cincinnati Bengals.

When the party seemed dominated by ‘The bosses’, Little by little, Joe Burrow’s troops made the necessary adjustments to turn the game around. The efforts paid off and led to the definition of it towards extra time.

Once there, Mahomes and company they won the draw to start the offensive, but in the middle of the play that sought to seal the ticket to the Super Bowl they lost the ball, beginning there a suffering that ended in elimination.

The bitter record of Mahomes

However, despite going home, Patrick Mahomes managed to reach an important record in the AFC Final, which will surely not be satisfactory at this time due to recent events.

The Field Marshalthrew his 24th touchdown pass to get past the legendary quarterback, Joe Montana. Precisely, this pitch was the one that opened the scoring in favor of the Chiefs.

barely with 26 years and five campaigns on American gridirons, ‘Patt’ is third in the record for the most touchdown passes in the history of the NFL Playoffs.