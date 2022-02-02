The CIP fund joins Enagás and Naturgy in a hydrogen manufacturing megaproject | companies

The Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) fund will develop, in a consortium with Enagás, Naturgy, Fertiberia and Vestas, a project to produce hydrogen and green ammonia on a large scale in Spain, which could create 5,000 jobs and produce enough hydrogen to cover 30% of current demand in Spain.

As reported on Tuesday by CIP and the four companies that make up the consortium, the project, called Catalina, will connect renewable resources from Aragon with the centers of industrial consumption on the east coast of Spain.

Specifically, in Aragon there will be 5 gigawatts (GW) of solar and photovoltaic energy that will supply a 2 GW electrolyser that will separate the molecules.

The first phase of the project, Catalina I, is in an advanced stage of development, with all necessary permits expected to be obtained within the next two years and construction to begin in late 2023.

Catalina I will have 1.7 GW of wind and solar photovoltaic energy connected to a 500 megawatt (MW) electrolyser, which will produce 40,000 tons of green hydrogen per year.

The project will connect Aragón and Valencia through a hydro pipeline, which will transport the hydrogen to a newly built ammonia plant, which will produce 200,000 tons of green ammonia per year.

The green ammonia will be used for the production of sustainable fertilizers in the plant that the fertilizer manufacturer Fertiberia has in Sagunto (Valencia).

The green hydrogen will also be used to decarbonize other industrial processes and to inject it into the natural gas network.

Catalina I has requested connection to the electricity grid in Andorra (Teruel), in the public tender for the concession of evacuation access capacity to the network of installations of renewable origin in the Mudéjar node, where access capacity to the network with the closure of Endesa’s Andorra coal plant.

During the construction and installation of the first phase of the Catalina I project, more than 5,000 jobs will be created in Aragón and Valencia, as explained by the consortium, which intends the Catalina Project to be a contribution to the Strategic Project for Recovery and Transformation Economy (PERTE) of Renewable Energies, Renewable Hydrogen and Storage (ERHA).

The members of the consortium have signed a collaboration agreement to carry out the project and the necessary final investment, as well as the percentage of participation of each of the members, will be confirmed during the development of the project.

The consortium is made up of the CIP infrastructure fund, the transmission company and manager of the Spanish gas system Enagás, the energy company Naturgy, the fertilizer company Fertiberia and the Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas.

With this project, Fertiberia’s Sagunto plant will be the third in the group to use hydrogen and ammoniacover, after those in Puertollano (Ciudad Real) and Palos de la Frontera (Huelva).

In Puertollano, Iberdrola has already begun test work on the green hydrogen plant that it is building to serve Fertiberia and could begin production at the end of March.

Iberdrola has designed a project for the construction of more than 800 megawatts (MW) of electrolysers to produce green hydrogen and later green ammonia and fertilizers in four phases, in Puertollano (Ciudad Real) and Palos de la Frontera (Huelva), until 2027.