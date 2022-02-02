The creator of Linux claimed to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the father of bitcoin

Linus Torvalds claimed to be Satoshi Nakamoto, considered the father of bitcoin.

It is not known if it is a joke or an alleged confession of authorship about bitcoin, but what is certain is that the crypto world received a major earthquake in recent days, after Linux creator Linus Torvalds claimed to be Satoshi Nakamotoconsidered the father of bitcoin.

As it did? Through a change in the kernel of the Linux operating system, composed of a single line, Torvalds added the phrase ‘Name: I am Satoshi’, which sparked several doubts, especially considering that Satoshi Nakamoto has been a mystery for more than a decade.

In computing, a core or kernel (from the Germanic root Kern, kernel, bone) is software that constitutes a fundamental part of the operating system, and is defined as the part that runs in privileged mode (also known as kernel mode).

Nakamoto’s true identity was never revealed, giving rise to speculation since October 13, 2008, the date he published the paper “bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System“, considered as the whitepaper of bitcoin.

The curious thing is that, after 13 years of speculation, this theory is taken so seriously, although in practice it is not unreasonable. This taking into account Torvalds’ experience with blockchain technology, which he had mastered since before the creation of the cryptocurrency. However, the issue also loses seriousness due to previous statements by Torvalds himself, who has repeatedly denied being Satoshi Nakamoto when asked about it.

The one who had the strongest chance of being the real Satoshi Nakamoto was the computer scientist Craig Wrightwho claimed on multiple occasions to be part of the founding team of bitcoin, although he was denied after he could not demonstrate control over the private keys of Satoshi’s loot.

Said fortune, which has been saved for more than 10 years, contains around 150 BTC. To date, no one has claimed it. Will Torvalds be able to reclaim the Nakamoto fortune? The question remains a mystery, but for now, the crypto community is intrigued enough to know what his next move will be and finally unravel the mystery of the father of bitcoin.

