The curious facts of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from ‘Encanto’

(CNN Spanish) — The movie “Charm” has not only been a box office success, but has become a cultural phenomenon. Disney’s animated film, inspired by Colombia and with music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, has managed to break records with its songs and bring musical magic to different frontiers.

Yes, you hear a lot about Bruno

In January, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto” reached number four on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart to become the most successful song from a Disney animated film in more than 26 years. The single, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, has become a hit nearly two months after the film’s theatrical release.

Bruno dethrones Adele, surpasses “Frozen” and gets the level of “Aladdin”

The soundtrack of the movie “Encanto” jumped to the number one position of the most popular albums in the United States, unseating Adele.

And it is “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” the song that stands out the most. The catchy tune, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, bumped Adele’s “Easy On Me” from the top spot and became the first Disney song to top the chart since “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin.” in 1993.

The Oscar-winning song “Let It Go” from Disney’s “Frozen” peaked at number 5 on the chart in 2014.

“No Se Habla De Bruno” has had more than 34 million views, according to Billboard.

Colombian talent

The song is sung mainly by two Colombian artists who do the voices of Pepa and Félix in both the English and Spanish versions of the film: Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo.

On Instagram, the actors and singers performed in a version unplugged his part of the song. The video has nearly half a million views.

Also participating in the English version are María Cecilia Botero and Angie Cepeda, well-known Colombian actresses with extensive experience.

There is no mention of Oscar

According to IMbD, Bruno was originally called Oscar, but his name was changed to better fit the lyrics of the song: “There is no talk of Bruno-no-no-no-no“.

Lin-Manuel Miranda: Colombia is the cheerleader of the music of “Encanto”

“It has been incredible, really, because I fell in love with the film and the soundtracks from Disney, when I was little,” Lin-Manuel Miranda told CNN en Español’s Juan Carlos Arciniegas.

What is the success of music?

“It starts with Colombia. Really, when we announced that this movie was going to come out and that it was going to take place in Colombia, there was a mixture of anticipation and suspicion… They have been the cheerleaders for this movie,” he said.

“Charm” is the 60th feature film from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

