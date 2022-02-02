The details and amounts of the Aubameyang contract…

After several days of waiting, Barça has made the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang official, the last winter reinforcement that FC Barcelona has made to reinforce Xavi Hernández’s squad in this second half of the season. The attacker has arrived free from Arsenal, with whom he negotiated his departure several days ago. At 32 years old, the Gabonese lands to reinforce the lead and since this Tuesday he has been training with the first team.

Joan Laporta’s board has sealed an agreement until 2025 with the footballer’s representatives, although within the contract there is a clause with an agreed exit option for the summer of 2023. This is a measure that shields both parties in the event that the expected performance does not exist. Added to this, the striker will have a termination clause of 100 million euros, which will keep him safe in case any club wishes to obtain his services.

From England they affirm that the ‘gunner’ club paid him part of the salary that was pending in his old contract, around eight million euros. According to the newspaper ‘The Times’, the footballer would have given up 10 ‘kilos’ of his emoluments to land in Barcelona, since he still had 18 million to collect in the year and a half he needed to end his relationship with the London team.

This is the fourth incorporation made by FC Barcelona, ​​after the return of Dani Alves to the Camp Nou and the movements of Adama Traoré and Ferran Torres, who arrived from Manchester City for 55 million. This season has marked a historic milestone for Laporta’s board, as he has broken the institution’s transfer record in the middle of the campaign.

could debut on sunday

After his whole situation was ‘clarified’, ‘Auba’ is now at Xavi’s disposal to cause an immediate impact on the team’s offensive axis. At the moment, everything indicates that he will be the starting ‘9’ of the team, above Memphis Depay, who has not performed since his arrival; Martin Braithwaite, who is looking to get back in shape after his injury; and a bit forceful Luuk de Jong.