The DTOP announces the entry into force of the electronic tag in Puerto Rico for the summer

The Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP) rejected this Wednesday the approval of a bill that establishes the legislation for the implementation of the electronic tag for motor vehicles, noting that what the measure proposes is already being addressed as of starting in the summer of 2022.

The agency secretary Eileen Velezassured at a public hearing of the Transportation Commission in which House Bill 1125 was analyzed, that the goal is that, starting next July, every vehicle receives an electronic tag at the time of renewal. The field tests on the project are scheduled to start in April, and the implementation process is estimated to end in June 2023.

“We understand that no legislation is necessary to implement the electronic tag,” said the owner, noting that the Vehicle and Traffic Law (Law 22-2000) empowers the secretary to enter into all those agreements, agreements or alliances that are necessary to modernize, streamline and improve DTOP services.

For this reason, Vélez indicated that it is not necessary to amend Law 22 to comply with the legal framework of the new electronic tag, contrary to the recommendation issued by the commissioner of the Police Bureau, Anthony Lopez.

“I cannot concur with the appreciation that is presented in your paper that we can paste a stamp without the legal figure of that stamp not being in the Traffic Law. The Traffic Law is not only law, but also affects federal funding formulas that your agency and the Puerto Rico Police receive”said representative Ángel Matos García, author of the legislative piece.

“When this comes to a vote, I am going to persuade my colleagues of the importance of amending the law to receive the technological label. This is not the label of Ángel Matos, it is the label of the country. And for the country to be in law and order, I insist that the law must be amended,” added the popular legislator.

In its presentation, the DTOP opposed the proposal to impose an additional cost of $15 per electronic tag and $10 for the duplicate. However, when asked by Matos García, the agency acknowledged that there is a future possibility that the driver will be charged for replacing the new tag.

Currently, the average cost of a tag is $180, while the maximum replacement cost is $5. Both DTOP and the Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Service (PRITS) reported that they are still “analyzing” the alternative of implementing the replacement cost.

“If you lose it, there must be a cost. What we are saying is that, in order to issue this label, it should not be added that the citizen has to pay for this technology change, but that it is already included in the costs of the other programs that we have in DTOP,” said Vélez .

“We agree that if the tag is lost, damaged, or has to be replaced for any reason, there could be a cost,” he said.

Matos García required both agencies, which are part of the work team on the electronic label, to clarify whether the replacement will entail a replacement cost or not, for the benefit of the citizen’s knowledge.

“The record has to be clear in case of replacement. There is or there is no replacement cost. Today they tell me that they are analyzing; later it is announced that it is zero cost; six months pass and it has a cost. That is what the country always reproaches. That is why it is important to say if it is going to have a cost”, insisted the representative, who directed the public hearing as vice president of the commission.

PRITS Executive Director, Enrique Volckers Nin, mentioned that the annual number of tags that are lost or damaged annually is “very low”, so the agency understands that the replacement cost can be assumed in the existing charges. If the replacement charge is incorporated, the official suggests that a maximum payment amount be established.

Volckers Nin presented to the chamber commission the prototype of the electronic label, which will have a similar appearance to the electronic seal of Autoexpreso. Regarding the process of obtaining the electronic tag, the executive director stressed that “it will remain exactly the same” as the driver does when renewing the current tag.

Volckers Nin stated that 195,783 labels will expire next July, so they will have an inventory greater than this amount to start the implementation of the project.