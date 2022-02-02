the emotional message about the teasing and threats on the internet written by the former Miss USA before taking her own life – Prensa Libre

According to reports from the New York Police Department, the body of the 30-year-old model was found at approximately 7 a.m. and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cheslie Kryst, winner of the Miss United States contest in 2019, took her own life this Sunday, January 30, after launching herself from the 60th floor of a building located in downtown Manhattan.

After the tragic death of Kryst, it came out again an essay that the former Miss United States wrote talking about topics such as aging, the challenges of women, her coronation as a beauty queen in 2018 and her experience being the victim of ridicule and attacks on the internet.

Cheslie Kryst wrote an essay for Allure magazine in early 2021 and delved into one of the issues that caused the most controversy in her life: her coronation as the winner of the Miss United States pageant at the age of 28.

The American model recalled in this text that when she was crowned Miss United States at the age of 28, became the oldest woman in history to be proclaimed the winner of this beauty pageant.

“A designation that even Mikimoto’s glittering $200,000 pearl and diamond crown could barely make clear to some pageant fans who immediately began calling for the age limit to be lowered,” he noted in his essay.

Likewise, the former Miss United States addressed the issue of age in women and his feelings at the idea of ​​turning 30.

“Society has never been kind to those who age, especially women. Every time I say ‘I’m going to be 30,’ I cringe a little. Sometimes I can successfully mask this uncomfortable response with emotion; other times, my enthusiasm feels hollow, like a bad performance, ”she recounted in this text.

“A smiling, crinkle-eyed look at my accomplishments so far makes me feel queasy about laying the groundwork for more, but turning 30 feels like a cold reminder that time is running out for me to matter in the eyes of the world. society, and it’s infuriating,” added Kryst.

In her essay published in March 2021, Cheslie Kryst also spoke about her victory in the Miss United States pageant and the constant attacks received on the internet due to their age and physical appearance.

“My defiance of the status quo certainly caught the attention of trolls, and I can’t tell you how many times I’ve deleted comments on my social media pages that had throw-up emojis and insults telling me I wasn’t pretty enough to be Miss USA or that my muscular build was actually a ‘man’s body’. And that was just because of my looks,” she confessed.

The American model was constantly attacked for her way of thinking and her negative against the immigration policies of Donald Trump.

Similarly, she was a public supporter of the Black Lives Matters movement and participated in several marches of protests against discrimination in the US.

“I was not looking to collect more awards or recognition during my reign. Rather, I fueled the passion that made waking up on earth worthwhile: speaking out against injustice.”