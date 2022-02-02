The future Chinese suborbital aircraft will take an hour to travel between Beijing and New York

The first manned space tourism flight is planned for 2025.

A Chinese aerospace company has revealed the concept of a suborbital aircraft it is developing for space tourism and supersonic business flights.

The project combines the characteristics of an airplane and a slider wing powered by two rockets. The computer generated imagery presentation on the Space Transportation website shows passengers boarding the aircraft which then takes off for suborbital flight and after detaching from the wing and propellers reusable, returns to Earth. At the port of arrival, the aircraft lands vertically.

The company notes that the flight between Beijing and New York will last only one hour.

“We are developing winged rockets that offer transport point by point high speed, be cheaper that rockets carrying satellites and faster than conventional planes,” a company spokesman told the Yicheng Times.

Last August, Space Transportation announced that it had attracted over 300 million yuan ($47 million) for the project, with a view to the first flight of the prototype in 2023 and the first manned space tourism flight in 2025.

The firm also reported in August and September the successful tests of Tianxing 1 and Tianxing 2 rockets.