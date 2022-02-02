The Honduran National Team settled in frozen Minnesota to prepare for the battle against the United States

2022-02-01
Beaten, that’s how it came Honduras to Saint Paul, Minn.to face the last game of this triple date FIFA before his similar U.S.
At 10:00 at night, the Honduran squad led by the Colombian “Bolillo” Gomez they arrived on US soil and they did so well wrapped up.
The Honduran national team arrived feeling a temperature of -5 degrees centigrade, a terrible cold for the custom that the national player has, since in Honduras warm temperatures prevail.
This climate is Honduras will face in Allianz Field from Minnesotaonly that it will be even stronger since during the game it is expected to be -20 degrees Celsius and quite windy.
The “H” will not recognize the battle stadium before U.S as planned this Tuesday afternoon at 6:30 pm. The national team will train at 1:00 in the afternoon at the National Sports Center.
the match between U.S Y Honduras in Minnesota it will be this Wednesday at 6:30 in the afternoon (Central American time). The gringos need to win and that forces the catrachos to demand double of themselves.
The last visit of the Honduran squad to lands of the Uncle Sam was in the process heading to Russia 2018Where, in Saint Joseph we left humiliated with a categorical 6-0 against.