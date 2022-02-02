The Honduran National Team settled in frozen Minnesota to prepare for the battle against the United States

2022-02-01

Beaten, that’s how it came Honduras to Saint Paul, Minn.to face the last game of this triple date FIFA before his similar U.S.

At 10:00 at night, the Honduran squad led by the Colombian “Bolillo” Gomez they arrived on US soil and they did so well wrapped up.

The Honduran national team arrived feeling a temperature of -5 degrees centigrade, a terrible cold for the custom that the national player has, since in Honduras warm temperatures prevail.

This climate is Honduras will face in Allianz Field from Minnesotaonly that it will be even stronger since during the game it is expected to be -20 degrees Celsius and quite windy.