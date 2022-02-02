The Liga MX club that considers Gabriel Batistuta as the new DT

Talk about Gabriel Batistuta is to talk about a history of the Argentine National Team and one of the best forward centers in the history of soccer. “Batigol” has been hanging up his boots for a while but now he plans to continue his story in football as SD and it could be nothing less than in the MX League.

According to information from Medio Tiempo in its Filtered Touch column, batistuta was seriously considered by the Xolos of Tijuana to take the reins of the team at the start of this Closure 2022; however, in the end they opted for their compatriot Sebastian Mendez.

Why didn’t they choose Gabriel Batistuta

The aforementioned source indicated that the representative of Mendez is Christian Bragarnik, a former soccer player who passed through Mexico and is a man of all confidence for Jorge Alberto Hank, owner of the Tijuana who finally opted for the recommended strategist.

Although the agents of batistuta they were not successful in offering it in Mexico, it is not ruled out that it could be considered again by the Xolos board, since the border team has not had the best start to the tournament with two losses and a draw in the first three games.

“Batigol” has no experience on the bench yet and Liga MX would represent his debut, but the marketing that his name represents seems more than attractive to give him the benefit of the doubt.

