The Liga MX club that considers Gabriel Batistuta as the new DT

2 days ago Sports

Talk about Gabriel Batistuta is to talk about a history of the Argentine National Team and one of the best forward centers in the history of soccer. “Batigol” has been hanging up his boots for a while but now he plans to continue his story in football as SD and it could be nothing less than in the MX League.

According to information from Medio Tiempo in its Filtered Touch column, batistuta was seriously considered by the Xolos of Tijuana to take the reins of the team at the start of this Closure 2022; however, in the end they opted for their compatriot Sebastian Mendez.

