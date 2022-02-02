The new Oura ring: a missed opportunity

A quick web search revealed that Oura customers reported this issue last year with the previous generation of the product. The company’s response at the time, posted on Reddit, was that the ring erroneously detected motorcycle “excessive movement” as physical activity and suggested removing the ring and putting it in a pocket when riding a motorcycle.

Chris Becherer, product manager for Oura Health, told me that the company was aware of the problem and was investigating how to fix it. He suggested that, in the meantime, he delete those logs to let the app know he wasn’t walking.

This does not works. The app had permanently recorded my movements as steps and the data could not be deleted. I commute frequently by motorcycle, even to run errands around town, which meant nearly a week of activity data was off. Having to manually edit my data also makes an automatic monitor not worth having.

For comparison, I also wore an Apple Watch during the time I tested the Oura. Even after my 100-mile trip, the Apple Watch correctly reported that I’d walked only about a mile, and hadn’t gotten much exercise that day.

A few days later, I used the Oura again when I went to the gym on my motorcycle. The app reported that he had walked almost ten kilometers with just 3,500 steps.

The good

Some aspects of the Oura are interesting. The ring’s battery lasts around seven days, much longer than devices like the Apple Watch, which need to be charged every third day. That longer-lasting charge means the ring can stay in your body longer, allowing it to collect more data over time, including detailed information about your heart rate and sleep.

Every day, the app adds up those various measurements to calculate a “readiness” score. A high score indicates that you have recovered well from the previous day’s activities. My readiness scores were probably inaccurate overall due to my motorcycle travels, but for non-two-wheelers who are athletes, this could be a helpful way to determine if they can do a hard workout or need to rest that day. day.