the options of a sector that Starlink wants to revolutionize

In Spain we can boast of having an enviable broadband connection. We are close to 85% FTTH coverageand even traditionally more “disconnected” autonomous communities such as Galicia already exceed 60%.

The situation is certainly not perfect. It is certainly not for those who live in rural areas. Connecting to the internet is possible there, but with solutions that they are mostly much more expensive and much worse than those we enjoy in urban centers. Above all of them, yes, the most promising of all is planned: Starlink, which has just begun to provide service in Spain and has just presented its alternative for businesses in rural areas: Starlink Premium.

Starlink and the promise of broadband even if you live in the middle of nowhere

Starlink seems like a dream come true for those who live in isolated environments and need internet connectivity. Much progress has been made in a segment often forgotten by the operators, and now reinforced with Starlink Premiuma more expensive but still more promising variant of the service created by Starlink.



The Starlink Premium antenna has a square format, unlike the circular model of the standard service.

Starlink’s new proposal is characterized by an antenna with a different design (square instead of circular) and which, according to the company, “has more than twice the performance” of its predecessor. Thanks to this it is possible to achieve speeds between 150 and 500 Mbps and latencies between 20 and 40 ms. In the standard service, between 50 and 250 Mbps and an identical latency of between 20 and 40 ms are promised. The upload speed also improves in the premium service: it goes from a maximum of 10-20 Mbps to one of 20-40 Mbps.

Starlink Premium is intended for more ambitious users, but especially for companies and businesses located in rural environments and that have greater needs in the connectivity section. That also explains its price, which multiplies by five that of the standard service, at least according to what the prices in the United States indicate, which are not indicated at the moment in Spain.

Thus, of the 499 euros of the “normal” antenna we go to the 2,499 dollars of the “premium” antennaand the service does not cost 99 euros per month as in the normal version that is already available in Spain, but 499 dollars per month that we will see how many euros per month they translate into when this modality arrives in our country in the second quarter of 2022.

The alternatives: there are some, but they fall behind in performance

The truth is that Starlink offers something that we actually had for years. We are no longer talking about satellite internet, but about solutions that offered internet connectivity even in isolated areas and rural towns.



FTTH coverage by Autonomous Community (as of June 30, 2020). Source: Government of Spain.

The problem is that all the alternatives have important limitations. The price/performance ratio is generally poor: download speeds are low, but what is really worrying is the asymmetry, with very fair upload speeds (barely 1 Mbps in most cases) that make, for example, sharing images difficult and doing the same with video unaffordable.

There are also other problems: latency is one of them For example, in traditional satellite connections, where 120 ms of latency are promised —the reality is much worse— when in fiber connections we usually talk about 20 or 30 ms.

If you live in rural areas or have relatives who do, you will surely know the experience well: one of our teammates has relatives who live in a town, and the satellite connection they pay (40 euros per month) It provides them between 3 and 5 Mbps of download and also a limitation in the data quota.

The service is decent – they can watch shows and movies on Amazon Prime and are happy considering the rural area they live in. Yes indeed: the use of mobile connections was never considered because they have many connected devices at home and that alternative did not compensate them.

Even in rural ADSL connections, theoretically more reliable —until a few years ago ADSL solutions were the ones we used massively— they have become deficient due to the advancement of fiber lines, which they have left the copper pair as the great forgotten in maintenance tasks.

Advantages drawbacks Approximate price ADSL RURAL Theoretically more stable connectivity. No download limits. The speeds are reduced: normally we will access 20 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload. There may be permanence and high registration and installation costs. 35-40 euros / month (+ installation) WiMax / Radiofrequency Higher speeds if there is coverage, without download limits. Modest speeds, 20/30 Mbps download, 1 Mbps upload, reduced coverage, many small operators. There may be permanence and high registration and installation costs. 35-40 euros / month (+ installation) 4G at home We do not depend on wiring, only mobile coverage. There are plans that include a fixed line. Reduced speeds: maximum 50 Mbps download. There may be download limits and data quotas. There may be stays. 30-40 euros / month (+ installation) traditional satellite internet We do not depend on fixed or mobile coverage, a useful option for isolated environments. High latencies (up to 500-700 ms), modest and variable speeds (50 Mbps download, 6 Mbps upload in the best of cases), limited quotas. There may be permanence and high registration and installation costs. 25-70 euros / month (+ installation) star link Broadband connectivity, without data quotas, they promise reduced latencies, a useful option for isolated environments. High initial cost (for the antenna), possible small disconnections, variable speeds, the weather can influence the quality of service. 99 euros / month (+ 500 euros for antenna + 60 for shipping)

Mobile coverage does not completely solve the ballot either: having 4G coverage is very good, but data quotas pose a major hurdle when it comes to, for example, enjoying video content such as that offered by Netflix and its competitors.

Fees are also common in satellite internet services, and a last option, radiofrequency WiMax networks —in essence, WiFi networks with great coverage— they are not the panacea either and they have modest transfer speeds as is the case with the rest of the rural alternatives.

The new wave of satellite internet platforms is really promising

Faced with all these options, the new batch of satellite internet platforms seems to be the most promising for users who want to enjoy true broadband.





Starlink is the benchmark right now, but amazon also has running his ‘Project Kuiper’ although it is late. The European Union was considering investing in OneWeb a few months ago, which had a difficult start, and Boeing is also in that race, which pursues the same objective as its competitors.

In all cases, the proposals promise “real” broadband connections in rural areas and isolated areas. Even the latency, they say, will be reduced. In Starlink they promise the aforementioned 20-40 ms, although the experiences shared by users On twitter reveal that it is more in the order of 50-80 ms.

Not a huge difference, but latency matters especially when playing online: in competitive games, this latency can mean that “the enemy” can react before us, that he sees things “faster” precisely because the data packets —where the information goes that indicates how we move and how he moves— they arrive faster. In videoconferences it can also have an impact and make the conversation less fluid, so it is always desirable that the latency is as low as possible.

These proposals are especially interesting with the rise of teleworking: if someone wants to go live in the countryside, they will be able to do so with much more guarantees thanks to this type of solution, but be careful, because are not without problems.



ADSL coverage with download speed equal to or greater than 2 Mbps (as of June 30, 2020). Source: Government of Spain.

Those responsible for Starlink make it clear that the service may suffer brief interruptionsand this type of connection is highly affected by meteorological factors: the connections “catch cold” in bad weather.

With everything and with that, proposals such as Starlink or Starlink Premium —for rural companies and businesses that can afford it— are certainly a tempting alternative for those who need much better connections in isolated environments. They are certainly more expensive than what was available until now, but the price/performance ratio is clearly superior.