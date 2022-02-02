The salute to Tom Brady for his retirement from the NFL from his worst enemy in the Super Bowl

Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL and the greetings of the legends have arrived. Even that of one of his worst enemies in the Super Bowl.

Finally, after a weekend and a Monday filled with speculation and doubt, the quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from National Football League (NFL) after 22 seasons. The GOAT got cheers galore, with no exceptions from big rivals.

Is that Tom retires from the league with seven rings of superbowl, the most for any player in history and more than any of the 32 franchises. However, he reached 10 finals and of those three that he lost, two were against the same franchise with the same QB.

Those are the New York Giants from Eli Manningbrother of another GOAT, Peyton. Eli and Tom had a good relationship despite their Super Bowl battles, and the younger Manning didn’t want to forget to salute the greatest player of all time.

Eli Manning and his salute to Tom Brady

“Hey Tom, wanted to congratulate you on an amazing NFL career. 22 years old, seven Super Bowls, multiple MVPs. That is to say, nobody did it better than you during your time. It was an honor to watch you play and compete, and to do so at such a high level for so long. In your 22nd year you played as well as ever,” It started in the video he posted on his Twitter.

Then, he ended the message with a thank you for the titles he “shared” with him. “I saw you win an SB when I was in college, I saw you win a few pairs when I was in the NFL and I saw you win one when I was retired… Good luck in retirement, congratulations it’s an amazing career and I appreciate your generosity in at least sharing two of those Super Bowls with me. The best, friend.”