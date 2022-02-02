The tragedy moves to the sea with 6 dead from Baní on an illegal trip

Baní returns to occupy pages with headlines of tragic news and notes on the repetitive and illegal migratory adventures of citizens.

Without even having recovered from the pain and suffering that nine families still carry as a result of the tragedy in Chiapas, Mexico, the shipwreck of a yola has already been reported, between the archipelago of The Bahamas and Florida, United States, with at least two deceased banilejos.

At the moment, the cases of Junior Pascual Báez, 49, a local resident of the Villa Real neighborhood, close to the Boca Canasta community, located on the southern coastal strip of this city, and another young man, also from here, are known. , 19 years old, whose identity is unknown.

Regarding the death of Pascual Báez, close relatives say that he left his widowed wife and four orphaned children who live in the United States, where Pascual had lived for 20 years, before deciding to come to the country to solve a problem he had with a estate.

His sister, Amparo, describes him as “an exemplary father, an excellent son, and an adorable brother,” who ultimately made a living from the real estate business here.

“He made small mortgages and small loans,” says the distressed woman.

“It was because he was such a good father that this happened to him, because he wanted to reunite with his family after more than five years without seeing him. He did not deserve that death”, Amparo says, between sobs.

no official response

So far, Israel Báez, his nephew, and Amparo say that no authority has approached them to ask for information or tell them if they are carrying out any formalities, officially, to locate and bring the remains of their relative to the country.

A request to justice

Denia Santos, another sister of Pascual, under a disconsolate cry, asks the justice to arrest the organizer of this other tragic trip and make him pay for this crime.

A very dangerous journey

the new route

Another citizen, Israel, told Listín Diario that the trip that Pascual boarded, with approximately 40 people, left on the route Santo Domingo-Bahamas, then Bahamas-Bimini (The latter, Bimini, are a chain of small islands that form the district westernmost part of the Bahamas, 81 kilometers east of Mimi), and from there to Miami.