The transformation of Facebook in Meta

For those familiar with the details of this strategy, Bosworth’s rise was a sign that Zuckerberg was taking virtual reality and the metaverse seriously. The two met at Harvard University in an artificial intelligence class, when Zuckerberg was a student and Bosworth was the professor’s assistant. They stayed in touch after Zuckerberg dropped out of college. Bosworth eventually moved to Silicon Valley to work with Zuckerberg.

Since then, Zuckerberg has turned to Bosworth for major initiatives. In 2012, Bosworth was commissioned to create Facebook’s mobile advertising products. Following management issues at Oculus’ virtual reality division, Zuckerberg sent Bosworth in August 2017 to take over the initiative. The virtual reality business was renamed Reality Labs.

In October, the company said it would create 10,000 metaverse-related jobs in the European Union over the next five years. That same month, Zuckerberg announced that he was going to change the name of Facebook to Meta and promised to allocate billions of dollars to that initiative.

Reality Labs is now leading the company’s shift into the metaverse, employees said. Workers in product, engineering and research have been encouraged to apply for new positions there, they said, while others have been promoted from their positions in the social media divisions to perform the same functions with an emphasis on the metaverse.

Of the more than 3,000 job openings listed on the Meta website, more than 24 percent are for virtual or augmented reality projects. The jobs are located in cities like Seattle, Shanghai and Zurich. A job posting for “director of game engineering” for Horizon, the company’s free-to-play virtual reality game, said the candidate’s responsibilities would include imagining new ways to experience concerts and conventions.

What Is the Metaverse, and Why Does It Matter? Cards 1 of 5 Theorigins. The word “metaverse” describes a fully realized digital world that exists beyond the one in which we live. It was coined by Neal Stephenson in his 1992 novel “Snow Crash,” and the concept was further explored by Ernest Cline in his novel “Ready Player One.” The future. Many people in tech believe the metaverse will herald an era in which our virtual lives will play as important a role as our physical realities. Some experts warn that it could still turn out to be a fad or even dangerous.

Three Meta engineers noted that internal recruiting for the metaverse intensified late last year and that their bosses mentioned job openings on metaverse-related teams in December and January. Others who did not join the new mission left. A former employee stated that he had resigned after feeling that his work at Instagram would no longer be valuable to the company; another expressed that he didn’t think Meta was in the best position to create the metaverse and that he was looking for a job at a rival company.

Meta also attracted scores of employees from companies including Microsoft and Apple, two people with knowledge of the moves said. In particular, Meta hired employees from divisions focused on augmented reality products at those companies, such as Microsoft’s HoloLens and Apple’s secret augmented reality glasses project.